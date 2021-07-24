Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Protesters held a demonstration in Dublin against ongoing restrictions in Ireland and new legislation allowing for the re-opening of indoor dining on Monday.
- Public health officials confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Gun shots were fired at a Garda patrol car in the early hours of this morning.
- Workers expressed their frustration at not being facilitated to attend vaccine appointments during work hours, with some docked pay and others being told to work extra shifts to ‘pay back’ time.
- The guidelines for indoor dining set out that a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over are permitted at a table.
- Despite indoor hospitality being allowed to reopen on Monday, a number of premises won’t be reopening their doors.
- The ESB has issued a safety reminder about the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.
- Four children were rushed to hospital after a funfair ride collapsed in Co Antrim.
- Do Not Swim notices were lifted from two Dublin beaches after E.coli levels receded.
WORLD
#CLIMATE CRISIS: Rescuers in India waded through knee-deep mud and debris today in a grim search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 115, with nearly 150,000 others evacuated.
#PRIDE: Thousands of Hungarians marched in Budapest’s biggest Pride parade today, amid tension sparked by a series of anti-gay steps by prime minister Viktor Orban.
#FOUR-DAY FESTIVAL: The UK’s first major music festival since the pandemic began is underway in Suffolk this weekend, with 40,000 people in attendance.
PARTING SHOT
Have you been woken up by early-morning squawking of seagulls over the past few months?
Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland explains why the gulls are so loud right now, telling The Journal that it is because this is the tail end of gull breeding season.
