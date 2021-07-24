Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the BLF (Brazilian Left Front) group as well as dozens of protestors from the Brazilian community in Dublin gathered to protest against Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD

Irish featherweight Kurt Walker claimed victory in the last-32 against Spanish opponent Jose Brotons to secure a unanimous decision. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CLIMATE CRISIS: Rescuers in India waded through knee-deep mud and debris today in a grim search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 115, with nearly 150,000 others evacuated.

#PRIDE: Thousands of Hungarians marched in Budapest’s biggest Pride parade today, amid tension sparked by a series of anti-gay steps by prime minister Viktor Orban.

#FOUR-DAY FESTIVAL: The UK’s first major music festival since the pandemic began is underway in Suffolk this weekend, with 40,000 people in attendance.

PARTING SHOT

Have you been woken up by early-morning squawking of seagulls over the past few months?

Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland explains why the gulls are so loud right now, telling The Journal that it is because this is the tail end of gull breeding season.