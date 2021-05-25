Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 365 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Ireland will have administered 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of today, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
- Simon Coveney said the government will vote in favour of a Sinn Féin motion on the annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel if a paragraph condemning Hamas is inserted.
- New guidelines indicate the 105-minute limit will return for indoor drinking and dining when indoor hospitality returns.
- Transport minister Eamon Ryan said fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing and quarantine measures.
- A Cork hospital secured injunctions restraining any sharing, processing, selling or publishing of data believed stolen from its computer systems in the HSE cyberattack.
- Gardaí investigating the HSE cyber attack said they have not confirmed that any personal records or data have been leaked.
- The first female in the history of the state to reach the rank of Major General was announced today.
- Fine Gael distanced itself from comments made by a party councillor who claimed that child benefit can be a “subsidy to have sex”.
- This year’s list of Blue Flag beaches was announced today with a total of 93 Irish beaches and marinas making the grade.
WORLD
#BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime was increasingly isolated today as Europe cut air links and calls grew for more action over its diversion of an airliner and arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.
#JERUSALEM: The US has announced the reopening of its Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.
#SUMMIT: US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit next month in Geneva.
#CZECH REPUBLIC: After only being sworn in last month, the Czech Republic lost its fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.
#UK: Cocaine worth over €92 million was found washed up on English beaches.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Gardaí issued another warning about scam calls today as fraudsters continue to capitalise on the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the HSE cyberattack.
With that in mind, a great bit of advice has racked up likes on Twitter after being shared by Galway GP Dr Brian Higgins. Follow this and you won’t go wrong.
COMMENTS