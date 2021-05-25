#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 25 May 2021, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,281 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5448143

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Extinction Rebellion 006 Extinction Rebellion activists Ceara Carney (dressed as Lady Justice) and Louis Heath (dressed as the State) protesting outside the CCJ today. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A further 365 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. 
  • Ireland will have administered 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of today, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin. 
  • Simon Coveney said the government will vote in favour of a Sinn Féin motion on the annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel if a paragraph condemning Hamas is inserted.
  • New guidelines indicate the 105-minute limit will return for indoor drinking and dining when indoor hospitality returns. 
  • Transport minister Eamon Ryan said fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing and quarantine measures.
  • A Cork hospital secured injunctions restraining any sharing, processing, selling or publishing of data believed stolen from its computer systems in the HSE cyberattack.
  • Gardaí investigating the HSE cyber attack said they have not confirmed that any personal records or data have been leaked.
  • The first female in the history of the state to reach the rank of Major General was announced today.
  • Fine Gael distanced itself from comments made by a party councillor who claimed that child benefit can be a “subsidy to have sex”.
  • This year’s list of Blue Flag beaches was announced today with a total of 93 Irish beaches and marinas making the grade.  

WORLD

zimbabwe A towering bronze statue honouring a 19th-century black anti-colonialist heroine who was hanged for leading a rebellion against white occupation was unveiled in Zimbabwe's capital Harare today. Source: PA

#BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime was increasingly isolated today as Europe cut air links and calls grew for more action over its diversion of an airliner and arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

#JERUSALEM: The US has announced the reopening of its Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.

#SUMMIT: US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit next month in Geneva.

#CZECH REPUBLIC: After only being sworn in last month, the Czech Republic lost its fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.

#UK: Cocaine worth over €92 million was found washed up on English beaches.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

Screenshot 2021-05-25 at 20.54.59 Source: Twitter

Gardaí issued another warning about scam calls today as fraudsters continue to capitalise on the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the HSE cyberattack.

With that in mind, a great bit of advice has racked up likes on Twitter after being shared by Galway GP Dr Brian Higgins. Follow this and you won’t go wrong. 

Click here to see the tweet.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie