Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Extinction Rebellion activists Ceara Carney (dressed as Lady Justice) and Louis Heath (dressed as the State) protesting outside the CCJ today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A towering bronze statue honouring a 19th-century black anti-colonialist heroine who was hanged for leading a rebellion against white occupation was unveiled in Zimbabwe's capital Harare today. Source: PA

#BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime was increasingly isolated today as Europe cut air links and calls grew for more action over its diversion of an airliner and arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

#JERUSALEM: The US has announced the reopening of its Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.

#SUMMIT: US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit next month in Geneva.

#CZECH REPUBLIC: After only being sworn in last month, the Czech Republic lost its fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.

#UK: Cocaine worth over €92 million was found washed up on English beaches.

Gardaí issued another warning about scam calls today as fraudsters continue to capitalise on the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the HSE cyberattack.

With that in mind, a great bit of advice has racked up likes on Twitter after being shared by Galway GP Dr Brian Higgins. Follow this and you won’t go wrong.

