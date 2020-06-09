This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 8:51 PM
8 minutes ago 515 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118666

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.  

IRELAND

008 Dance Class Choreographer Ashling Woods Larkin leading children outside Countess Markiewicz House in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

black-lives-matter A statue of slaveholder Robert Milligan outside the Museum of London Docklands Source: PA

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: The funeral of George Floyd took place in Houston, Texas.

#REMOVED: A statue of former Belgian king Leopold II was taken down by authorities in Antwerp.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: Temperatures reached up to 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the Arctic Circle, including northern Russia.

#HOT WATER: The UK’s Charity Commission ruled that Prince Andrew’s trust was in breach of rules over payments of £355,000 (€397k) to a former trustee.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

During lockdown, we all had to get used to the demands of technology.

Many’s the Zoom quiz that’s taken an hour to start due to technical issues, not to mention all those work meetings disrupted by people breathing heavily into their microphones or catch-ups interrupted by needy pets.

Well it turns out the rich and famous aren’t immune either. We’ve all had a Majella O’Donnell in our lives at least once over the last few weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie