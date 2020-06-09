Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Choreographer Ashling Woods Larkin leading children outside Countess Markiewicz House in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A statue of slaveholder Robert Milligan outside the Museum of London Docklands Source: PA

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: The funeral of George Floyd took place in Houston, Texas.

#REMOVED: A statue of former Belgian king Leopold II was taken down by authorities in Antwerp.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: Temperatures reached up to 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the Arctic Circle, including northern Russia.

#HOT WATER: The UK’s Charity Commission ruled that Prince Andrew’s trust was in breach of rules over payments of £355,000 (€397k) to a former trustee.

PARTING SHOT

just Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella having an absolute nightmare trying to start a livestream pic.twitter.com/Dx4VVnM3oU — shane reaction (@shane_reaction_) June 8, 2020 Source: shane reaction /Twitter

During lockdown, we all had to get used to the demands of technology.

Many’s the Zoom quiz that’s taken an hour to start due to technical issues, not to mention all those work meetings disrupted by people breathing heavily into their microphones or catch-ups interrupted by needy pets.

Well it turns out the rich and famous aren’t immune either. We’ve all had a Majella O’Donnell in our lives at least once over the last few weeks.