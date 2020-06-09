Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed a further 9 deaths and 9 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The chair of the Covid-19 modelling advisory group told an Oireachtas Committee that it is “probable” that Ireland will see an increase in the number of cases again.
- Ireland’s EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan confirmed that he is considering a run for the top job in the World Trade Organization.
- The Dáil heard that no compliance notices for errors in return-to-work rules were issued by the Health and Safety Authority following 800 Covid-19 inspections.
- The HSE secured High Court orders preventing an IT worker from distributing highly confidential and sensitive information about hospital patients.
- There was a call for the removal of a memorial to explorer Christopher Columbus in Galway.
- Dublin was ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in Europe.
- An Irish company was scammed out of €65,000 after it attempted to buy a machine to produce Personal Protective Equipment.
- The Garda Ombudsman said it received 169 complaints from members of the public in which the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions was a factor.
- 90 Irish beaches and marinas were awarded Blue Flags.
- A nationwide hosepipe ban lasting until midnight on Tuesday 21 July began.
- A new bereavement support line was launched by the Irish Hospice Foundation and the HSE.
INTERNATIONAL
#BLACK LIVES MATTER: The funeral of George Floyd took place in Houston, Texas.
#REMOVED: A statue of former Belgian king Leopold II was taken down by authorities in Antwerp.
#CLIMATE CHANGE: Temperatures reached up to 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the Arctic Circle, including northern Russia.
#HOT WATER: The UK’s Charity Commission ruled that Prince Andrew’s trust was in breach of rules over payments of £355,000 (€397k) to a former trustee.
PARTING SHOT
During lockdown, we all had to get used to the demands of technology.
Many’s the Zoom quiz that’s taken an hour to start due to technical issues, not to mention all those work meetings disrupted by people breathing heavily into their microphones or catch-ups interrupted by needy pets.
Well it turns out the rich and famous aren’t immune either. We’ve all had a Majella O’Donnell in our lives at least once over the last few weeks.
