Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Health Simon Harris visits Barretstown to mark International Childhood Cancer Day Source: Sasko Laszarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency Source: Evan Vucci/PA Images

#BORDER: US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to bypass Congress to get his border wall funding.

#AUSTRALIA: A man has been acquitted of murdering an Irish father-of-two with a screwdriver during a Perth fight.

#SESSIONS: Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the FBI was better off hiring Irishmen who are “drunks but could be trusted”, a new book has claimed.

PARTING SHOT

What’s the name of a children’s game where one chases the rest and if you touch another, then they must also try to chase their peers?

It’s chasing, of course.

But different regions have different words for the likes of this game and a host of other things.

The British-Irish Dialect Quiz on the New York Times today aims to guess where you’re from based on just your answers to its 25-question quiz.

And it’s not far off either.