Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The firm building the National Children’s Hospital has said that if the hospital board wants to opt out of its contract, it would cooperate.
- The Taoiseach said he doesn’t think a no-deal Brexit is “inevitable” but said he wants an end to current “political purgatory”.
- A student has claimed he was threatened with a knife before class at a Wicklow school.
- A man has been ordered by the High Court to stop operating a crisis pregnancy website under the “confusing” My Options name.
- A garda was jailed for two years for possession of child abuse images.
- A patient has died after falling from a fourth-floor window at the Mater Hospital.
- Gardaí hailed a “significant” haul after seizing guns, a crossbow, ammunition and drugs in Blanchardstown.
- A court heard how a US man in Cork on business went “completely off his head” and thrashed a hotel.
- It was the warmest February day in years today.
INTERNATIONAL
#BORDER: US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to bypass Congress to get his border wall funding.
#AUSTRALIA: A man has been acquitted of murdering an Irish father-of-two with a screwdriver during a Perth fight.
#SESSIONS: Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the FBI was better off hiring Irishmen who are “drunks but could be trusted”, a new book has claimed.
PARTING SHOT
What’s the name of a children’s game where one chases the rest and if you touch another, then they must also try to chase their peers?
It’s chasing, of course.
But different regions have different words for the likes of this game and a host of other things.
The British-Irish Dialect Quiz on the New York Times today aims to guess where you’re from based on just your answers to its 25-question quiz.
COMMENTS