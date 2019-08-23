This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1177 Victorian Market_90578248 Gemma and Triona King leave Dublin's Victorian Fruit Market for the last time Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

boris-johnson-visits-devon Prime Minister Boris Johnson serves food to Wenona Pappin, 70, during a visit to Torbay Hospital in Devon Source: Finbarr Webster/PA Images

#KOCH: Billionaire David Koch has died at the age of 79. The American was a major donor to the Republican party and was the 11th-richest person in the world.

#AIRLINES: Unions fear more than 500 job losses as Ryanair is set to close four of its Spanish bases.

#AKADEMIK: Russia has launched a floating nuclear reactor in the Arctic despite warnings from environmentalists.

PARTING SHOT

The hit show Derry Girls is helping to boost the city in many ways, and is now helping to boost the fortunes of the local shirt-making industry.

O’Neills Sportswear’s managing director Kieran Kennedy spoke to RTÉ today, and said that when the company learned the last shirt factory in Derry was closing, it took that as an opportunity to hire skilled staff.

The company is now licencing jerseys featuring the show’s characters and phrases they’ve used.

Catch yerself on.

