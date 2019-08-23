Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach threatened that Ireland will vote against the controversial Mercosur trade deal unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon.
- Ireland agreed to take in people stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, helping to end two-week stand-off.
- Irish motorists will not require a so-called ‘Green Card’ to drive Irish-registered vehicles in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
- After 127 years Dublin’s Fruit & Vegetable Market closed its doors for the last time today.
- Conor McGregor apologised over a pub punch incident caught on video.
- An Extinction Rebellion protest entered a lobby at Dublin’s Brazilian Embassy.
- Garda Keith Harrison failed in his bid to quash the Disclosures Tribunal findings against him.
- Electric car drivers will have to pay for charging with ESB set to announce the cost next month.
- Fine Gael’s John Deasy is to quit politics ahead of the next general election.
- A jail sentence was set aside for a man who took 12,000 photos of a woman without her consent.
- Revenue detector dog James sniffed out over €79,000 at Dublin Port.
INTERNATIONAL
#KOCH: Billionaire David Koch has died at the age of 79. The American was a major donor to the Republican party and was the 11th-richest person in the world.
#AIRLINES: Unions fear more than 500 job losses as Ryanair is set to close four of its Spanish bases.
#AKADEMIK: Russia has launched a floating nuclear reactor in the Arctic despite warnings from environmentalists.
PARTING SHOT
The hit show Derry Girls is helping to boost the city in many ways, and is now helping to boost the fortunes of the local shirt-making industry.
O’Neills Sportswear’s managing director Kieran Kennedy spoke to RTÉ today, and said that when the company learned the last shirt factory in Derry was closing, it took that as an opportunity to hire skilled staff.
The company is now licencing jerseys featuring the show’s characters and phrases they’ve used.
Catch yerself on.
