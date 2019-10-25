Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The boil water notice for 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath was lifted this evening with immediate effect.
- DUP leader Arlene Foster blamed Leo Varadkar for “setting a precedent” with comments on the potential for violence after Brexit.
- Boy A and Boy B are due to face a sentence hearing next Tuesday for the murder of Ana Kriegel.
- Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has defended voting down a move to enhance rescue operations for migrants.
- A man who was assaulted in Cork city last month has died of his injuries.
- A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for six counties this evening.
- A man who was charged over the gunpoint robbery near the Guinness Storehouse earlier this week was denied bail.
- Revenue lost out on €100 million it was owed in the last five years because of “inability to pay”.
- Ulster Bank resolved a glitch that meant many of its customers didn’t get their wages.
- An Irish hip hop group who former Tory MP Rory Stewart called “minor gangsters” have said his comments “come from a racist place”.
INTERNATIONAL
#ACTOR’S HOUR: Women confronted Harvey Weinstein as he attended a New York actors showcase.
#ESSEX: Another three people were arrested in connection with the death of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex.
#BREXTENSION: The EU hasn’t yet granted a Brexit extension while all eyes are on London to see if a general election will be called.
PARTING SHOT
Kanye West is causing a stir again, as fans eagerly await his latest album Jesus is King.
In a wide-ranging interview with Zane Lowe, he talks porn, religion and his own music.
As always, the self-promoter didn’t mince his words.
“I’m unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time,” he said. “It’s just not even a question anymore.”
There you go, now.
