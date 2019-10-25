This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 25 October, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Sean Murray Friday 25 Oct 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4868209

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK_25102019_OhnO Brass Band _guinness cork jazz festival_0020 The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival got under way in earnest today. Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

bodies-found-in-lorry-container Essex Police deputy chief constable Pippa Mills addressing media. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#ACTOR’S HOUR: Women confronted Harvey Weinstein as he attended a New York actors showcase.

#ESSEX: Another three people were arrested in connection with the death of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex.

#BREXTENSION: The EU hasn’t yet granted a Brexit extension while all eyes are on London to see if a general election will be called.

PARTING SHOT

the-fashion-group-international-2019-night-of-stars-gala Source: Evan Agostini/PA Images

Kanye West is causing a stir again, as fans eagerly await his latest album Jesus is King. 

In a wide-ranging interview with Zane Lowe, he talks porn, religion and his own music.

As always, the self-promoter didn’t mince his words.

“I’m unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time,” he said. “It’s just not even a question anymore.”

There you go, now. 

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

