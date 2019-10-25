Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival got under way in earnest today. Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Essex Police deputy chief constable Pippa Mills addressing media. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

#ACTOR’S HOUR: Women confronted Harvey Weinstein as he attended a New York actors showcase.

#ESSEX: Another three people were arrested in connection with the death of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex.

#BREXTENSION: The EU hasn’t yet granted a Brexit extension while all eyes are on London to see if a general election will be called.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Evan Agostini/PA Images

Kanye West is causing a stir again, as fans eagerly await his latest album Jesus is King.

In a wide-ranging interview with Zane Lowe, he talks porn, religion and his own music.

As always, the self-promoter didn’t mince his words.

“I’m unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time,” he said. “It’s just not even a question anymore.”

There you go, now.