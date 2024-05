NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Micheal D Higgins at the commemoration of the victims of the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid cross the Trident Pier before entering the beach in Gaza Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: Israel has lashed out at South Africa’s case before the UN’s top court, describing it as “totally divorced” from reality, as Pretoria urges judges to order a ceasefire in Gaza.

#SLOVAKIA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s condition has been described as “still very serious” two days after an attempted assassination.

Advertisement

#GOLF: Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler has been arrested after allegedly trying to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

#GAZA: Trucks carrying badly-needed aid for the Gaza Strip have rolled across a newly-built US floating pier into the besieged enclave for the first time.

PARTING SHOT

Max the cat on a wall Rob Franklin / Vermont State University/PA Images Rob Franklin / Vermont State University/PA Images / Vermont State University/PA Images

Vermont State University in the US has bestowed an honorary degree on Max the cat, a beloved member of its community, ahead of a graduation ceremony at the weekend.

The Castleton campus is honouring the feline not for his mousing or napping, but for his friendliness.

He is receiving a “doctor of litter-ature”.

“Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” the school said in a Facebook post.