Monday 22 July, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Jul 2019, 8:45 PM
46 minutes ago 1,957 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4735217

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4936 Launch Liffey Swim_90576153 The launch of the 100th Dublin City Liffey Swim Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Legal representatives for the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriégel will be given parts of one another’s probation reports, a judge at the Central Criminal Court has decided.
  • A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Limerick city.
  • A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable lilo. 
  • A German couple saw a student take ‘lots of selfies’ at the cliff edge moments before he fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher in January, an inquest has heard.
  • The government has admitted that it has limited options to help secure the future of the Irish leisure industry.
  • Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is making progress with his health after being hospitalised earlier this month, his brother Barry Cowen TD has said. 
  • There are 47,255 children in Ireland waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland.
  • Broadcaster Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy have lost out in their battle against plans for apartment blocks on a site adjacent to their Dalkey home.
  • Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized heroin worth an estimated €115,600 and cannabis worth an estimated €2,000 in Dublin.
  • Electronic tag provider eFlow charged 2,672 customers twice for last month’s bill due to a system processing error.

INTERNATIONAL

Tory leadership race Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson leaving his office in Westminster, London Source: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Images

#GONE: British Minister of State for Europe Alan Duncan has resigned ahead of the announcement of the official result of the Conservative leadership battle tomorrow. 

#ASSAULT: Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women.

#SENTENCED: Two protesters who called British MP Anna Soubry a Nazi, a traitor and a fascist have been sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. 

#IRAN: Iranian authorities have said that security agencies had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some of them to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring in a case announced last month.

PARTING SHOT

Shane Lowry has been celebrating with family and friends after winning The Open at Royal Portrush yesterday. 

Lowry vowed to celebrate his Open Championship triumph and has been spotted in 37 Dawson Street in the capital, where he belted out the ‘Fields of Athenry’ and ‘Grace’.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

