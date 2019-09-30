Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Paul Murphy during a press conference where he announced his new political group called RISE Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#EU: Phil Hogan has told MEPs that he would work to secure an EU-US trade deal if he is confirmed as the EU’s new Trade Commissioner.

#SALA: Cardiff City must pay French club Nantes €6 million to settle a dispute over the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, Fifa said today.

#OHIO: Police in the US state of Ohio have said four “extremely dangerous” inmates have managed to escape from prison.

PARTING SHOT

Fungie the dolphin Source: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

Well, well, well.

Fungie the dolphin has become the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin.

Fungie was first spotted off the coast of Dingle in 1983 and is believed to have stuck around ever since.

The bottlenose dolphin is estimated to be at least 40 years old, according to the Guinness World Records.