Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- President Michael D Higgins has told an audience in New York that Irish people must not “remain silent” in the face of attacks on refugees and asylum seekers.
- TD Paul Murphy today launched a new political group, RISE, after announcing his departure from the Socialist Party last week.
- PAC has said it is concerned that spending on building maintenance by the OPW jumped from an expected €9 million to €39.4 million over a four-year period.
- The two victims of a fatal road collision in Co Clare on Thursday have been named.
- Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann has announced that he will step down from the role.
- The termination package made to John Delaney must be fully disclosed by the FAI, chairman of the Oireachtas Sports Committee has said.
- Latest figures have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the seventh consecutive month.
- A batch of adrenaline pens used to treat allergic reactions is being recalled.
- A man has been arrested after €200,000 worth of suspected MDMA was seized in Co Wexford.
INTERNATIONAL
#EU: Phil Hogan has told MEPs that he would work to secure an EU-US trade deal if he is confirmed as the EU’s new Trade Commissioner.
#SALA: Cardiff City must pay French club Nantes €6 million to settle a dispute over the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, Fifa said today.
#OHIO: Police in the US state of Ohio have said four “extremely dangerous” inmates have managed to escape from prison.
PARTING SHOT
Well, well, well.
Fungie the dolphin has become the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin.
Fungie was first spotted off the coast of Dingle in 1983 and is believed to have stuck around ever since.
The bottlenose dolphin is estimated to be at least 40 years old, according to the Guinness World Records.
