Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Sep 2019, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,370 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4831364

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3197 RISE_90581439 Paul Murphy during a press conference where he announced his new political group called RISE Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • President Michael D Higgins has told an audience in New York that Irish people must not “remain silent” in the face of attacks on refugees and asylum seekers. 
  • TD Paul Murphy today launched a new political group, RISE, after announcing his departure from the Socialist Party last week. 
  • PAC has said it is concerned that spending on building maintenance by the OPW jumped from an expected €9 million to €39.4 million over a four-year period.
  • The two victims of a fatal road collision in Co Clare on Thursday have been named
  • Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann has announced that he will step down from the role. 
  • The termination package made to John Delaney must be fully disclosed by the FAI, chairman of the Oireachtas Sports Committee has said.
  • Latest figures have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the seventh consecutive month.
  • A batch of adrenaline pens used to treat allergic reactions is being recalled. 
  • A man has been arrested after €200,000 worth of suspected MDMA was seized in Co Wexford. 

INTERNATIONAL

conservative-party-conference British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#EU: Phil Hogan has told MEPs that he would work to secure an EU-US trade deal if he is confirmed as the EU’s new Trade Commissioner.

#SALA: Cardiff City must pay French club Nantes €6 million to settle a dispute over the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, Fifa said today.

#OHIO: Police in the US state of Ohio have said four “extremely dangerous” inmates have managed to escape from prison.

PARTING SHOT

file-pics-fungie-celebrates-30-years-in-dingle Fungie the dolphin Source: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

Well, well, well. 

Fungie the dolphin has become the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin

Fungie was first spotted off the coast of Dingle in 1983 and is believed to have stuck around ever since.

The bottlenose dolphin is estimated to be at least 40 years old, according to the Guinness World Records.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
