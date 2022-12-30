Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell Hill walkers out at red rocks in Howth. Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

AP / PA Images Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade Vladyslava Chernyh Aida during a funeral ceremony in Kharkiv. AP / PA Images / PA Images

#ORGANISED CRIME A Romanian court ordered the 30-day detention of former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.

#CHINA Britain has joined France and a number of other European countries in requiring that travellers arriving from China show a negative Covid-19 test.

#UKRAINE Ukraine said it repelled a night-time drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a new wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations.

#MYANMAR Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another seven years in jail as her long series of trials ended today, with the Nobel laureate now facing more than three decades behind bars.

#TRUMP Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, the culmination of a long effort to learn about the finances of a one-time business mogul who refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

PARTING SHOT

As the festive season comes to an end and we approach the new year, you’re probably sick of watching Christmas films by now.

Fear not, as with a new year comes new movies, and with Hollywood’s awards season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to get excited about the films set to be released in 2023.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag, with everything from a Super Mario feature film to the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan drama on J Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb.

You can see the list and watch the trailers of the upcoming releases here.