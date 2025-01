NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The rising sun on the frost covered Curragh Plains in County Kildare. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The US House of Representatives meets to elect a speaker and convene the new 119th Congress at the Capitol in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Tánaiste Micheál Martin criticised Russia’s “abhorrent” bombings of Ukraine’s energy grid on Christmas Day.

#SEOUL: Investigators in South Korea abandoned their attempt to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his home after an hours-long standoff with his security team.

#ALICANTE: Searches are underway for Belfast man John George in Spain after the father-of-two failed to return home from a holiday last month.

#CORPORATE TURN-OFF: Neil Young will headline Glastonbury after initially turning down the offer, saying the music event was “under corporate control” of the BBC.

PARTING SHOT

When we think of a stocktake, usually counting animals isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

The London Zoo Annual Stocktake 🦍 🧮



Caring for more than 10,000 individual animals, our Zookeepers face the challenging task of tallying up every mammal, bird, reptile and invertebrate at the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/SItVAcu9TH — London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) January 3, 2025

But at London Zoo, staff had their clipboards and calculators at the ready today to undertake the annual count of its over 10,000 residents.

The stocktake is a requirement of the zoo’s license, and it’s expected to take almost a week to complete.

London Zoo, the world’s oldest scientific zoo, will share the results of the census with other zoos around the world to help manage breeding programmes for endangered species.