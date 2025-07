NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A member of the public passes a colourful mural on Thomas Street in Dublin this morning. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian child suffering from malnutrition due to starvation is seen at Al-Rantisi Hospital in northern Gaza City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The World Health Organisation and 111 aid organisations warned of “mass starvation” in Gaza, with the groups stating: “Our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away.”

#UKRAINE: Ukrainians took to the streets to protest after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill into law that opposition figures have said will leave Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies disempowered.

#INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE: Countries responsible for causing harms linked to climate change could be held legally accountable for paying reparations, according to a landmark statement by the highest court of the United Nations.

#MASTERCHEF: A series of MasterChef filmed last year before allegations against Gregg Wallace and John Torode were upheld will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August.

#EURO-COUNTRY: Irish artist CMAT’s highly anticipated new single ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ had its first ever play on BBC’s Radio 1 yesterday evening – but there was confusion as the British national broadcaster appeared to have edited out the Irish intro to the song.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Zoo has a new arrival.

The endangered okapi calf, born on Good Friday 2025, nesting in her indoor habitat in the African Plains. Patrick Bolger Photography Patrick Bolger Photography

A rare and endangered okapi calf, who has yet to be named, was born there on Good Friday earlier this year, with the zoo saying the calf has been growing steadily over the past three months.

She is the third ever okapi calf to be born in Ireland, to her ten-year-old mother Lumara. Her two siblings Dalia and Leki were also born to Lumara and Kitabu at the zoo. The calf will be named shortly, the zoo added.