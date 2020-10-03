Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene of the bus crash in Ballsbridge. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed a further 613 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, amid fears about an “escalation” of the situation facing the country.

Over 6,000 students will receive improved grades, the Department of Education has announced, following a review of the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system.

Northern Ireland has recorded 726 cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

A fire broke out today on the LÉ Niamh in Cork, the Defence Forces has confirmed.

Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe described the media coverage of the Golfgate scandal as “appalling”, and claimed the social event was treated like the “Ku Klux Klan”.

Gardaí in Irishtown are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Northumberland Road in Ballsbridge last night that left multiple people injured.

The Green Party has said that additional funding needs to be allocated to mental health, disability services and maternal care to cope with the effects of Covid-19 on the health sector.

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson was out and about today ahead of a call with the President of the European Commission. Source: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire/PA Images

#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s doctor has said that the US President is doing “very well” following his diagnosis with Covid-19.

#TUNNEL VISION: The EU and the UK have said that “significant gaps” remain before a Brexit deal can be reached, with negotiators now expected to “work intensively” to try to reach an agreement.

#SPAIN: Madrid has faced its first day under a partial lockdown, with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital that has become Europe’s biggest hot spot for the second wave of coronavirus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It was sad news for James Bond fans because, alas, once again the new film has been delayed again because of the pandemic.

The premiere of No Time to Die had been set to take place in November, after first being pushed back from April. Now, the film will be delayed again until April 2021.

The film will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007. But, because of the delay, it looks like it’ll be a long goodbye for this particular iteration of the famous secret agent.