Here's what happened today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- Gardaí have arrested 21 people after a number of anti-lockdown events were held in Dublin.
- A further 557 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 Covid-related deaths have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said this evening.
- After kicking off his day with a chat with US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke virtually with President Joe Biden this evening and presented him with the traditional bowl of shamrock.
- Gardaí in Donegal seized cocaine worth €2.8 million after seizing a vehicle in Milford.
- Rachael Blackmore’s dream Cheltenham Festival continued into the second day with a victory in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.
- Tiger Roll was back in the winners’ enclosure at Cheltenham today after landing a remarkable fifth win at the festival.
- Europe’s top court issued its first-ever full judgement on a case conducted in the Irish language. The ruling will require Irish courts to take remedial steps to ensure veterinary medicine products sold in Ireland are labelled in Irish.
INTERNATIONAL
#GEORGIA: A 21-year-old man is in custody after a fatal shooting at three spas in the US state of Georgia last night in which eight people were killed.
#SLÁINTE: Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern have joined other world leaders in a video message wishing the people of Ireland a happy St Patrick’s Day.
#VACCINE CERT: The European Commission formally announced plans to set up a vaccine travel certificate system and threatened tougher vaccine export curbs.
PARTING SHOT:
On a day in which US President Joe Biden strongly stated his support for the Good Friday Agreement, Gráinne Ní Aodha takes a look at the myriad ways Northern Ireland’s destiny has been altered by Brexit.
There’s no doubt that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU has accelerated conversations about partition, she writes, but it’s also added a new “economic angle to the Irish unity question: full European Union membership”.
