Wednesday 17 March 2021
Here's what happened today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Ian Curran Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 8:37 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

 IRELAND

St Patricks Gardai 021 St Patrick (Liam Mooney) outside the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street this morning. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

 

st-patricks-day Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, London goes green for Paddy's Day. Source: PA

#GEORGIA: A 21-year-old man is in custody after a fatal shooting at three spas in the US state of Georgia last night in which eight people were killed.
#SLÁINTE: Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern have joined other world leaders in a video message wishing the people of Ireland a happy St Patrick’s Day.
#VACCINE CERT: The European Commission formally announced plans to set up a vaccine travel certificate system and threatened tougher vaccine export curbs.

 

PARTING SHOT:

On a day in which US President Joe Biden strongly stated his support for the Good Friday Agreement, Gráinne Ní Aodha takes a look at the myriad ways Northern Ireland’s destiny has been altered by Brexit.

There’s no doubt that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU has accelerated conversations about partition, she writes, but it’s also added a new “economic angle to the Irish unity question: full European Union membership”.

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie