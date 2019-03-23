Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the plan that will avoid a hard border in the event of a no-deal Brexit is “very rough and very preliminary”.
- The funeral of Ruth Maguire, a mother-of-three who went missing during a hen party last week, has taken place.
- A woman in her 40s has died in a house fire in Co Meath this morning.
- The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson has said he would like to see Ireland back in the Commonwealth.
- A man has been charged with an assault which resulted in a pensioner being left in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.
- Eric Eoin Marques, a man accused of being the world’s biggest facilitator of child pornography, has been extradited to the United States.
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said there “will always be people who will not be able to find shelter on a given night”.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would not “condone or like to be associated with the kind of actions” Conor McGregor has been involved in.
- Tributes have been paid to Philomena Canning, an independent midwife who was seeking damages from the HSE.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London this afternoon calling for another referendum on Brexit.
#NORWAY: Around 1,300 people are being airlifted from a cruise ship off the coast of Norway.
#ISIS: The Islamic State group has been defeated in Syria, American-backed forces declared today.
PARTING SHOT
As noted above, thousands of people took to the streets of London today calling for another referendum on Brexit.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the march, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said:
However you voted in the referendum, whatever political party you support, I’m sure you’d agree that Brexit has been a complete and utter mess.
