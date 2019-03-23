This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 7:45 PM
50 minutes ago 3,262 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4557679

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

FG 121_90567163 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speak at the Fine Gael National Conference in Wexford Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the plan that will avoid a hard border in the event of a no-deal Brexit is “very rough and very preliminary”.
  • The funeral of Ruth Maguire, a mother-of-three who went missing during a hen party last week, has taken place
  • A woman in her 40s has died in a house fire in Co Meath this morning
  • The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson has said he would like to see Ireland back in the Commonwealth
  • A man has been charged with an assault which resulted in a pensioner being left in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.
  • Eric Eoin Marques, a man accused of being the world’s biggest facilitator of child pornography, has been extradited to the United States. 
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said there “will always be people who will not be able to find shelter on a given night”.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would not “condone or like to be associated with the kind of actionsConor McGregor has been involved in.
  • Tributes have been paid to Philomena Canning, an independent midwife who was seeking damages from the HSE.

INTERNATIONAL

Britain Brexit March An effigy of British Prime Minister Theresa May at today's anti-Brexit march in London Source: Tim Ireland via PA Images

#BREXIT: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London this afternoon calling for another referendum on Brexit. 

#NORWAY: Around 1,300 people are being airlifted from a cruise ship off the coast of Norway.

#ISIS: The Islamic State group has been defeated in Syria, American-backed forces declared today. 

PARTING SHOT

As noted above, thousands of people took to the streets of London today calling for another referendum on Brexit. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of the march, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said:

However you voted in the referendum, whatever political party you support, I’m sure you’d agree that Brexit has been a complete and utter mess.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Report of invasive rodent species spotted along Royal Canal most likely case of 'mistaken identity'
    83,257  86
    2
    		Petition to reverse Brexit swells to 3.7m signatures, as Commons states that 96% of supporters are British
    57,887  83
    3
    		Taoiseach says he doesn't want to be associated with actions of Conor McGregor
    55,135  73
    Fora
    1
    		Hospitality outfit the Key Collection has lost an appeal to run short-term lets without permission
    250  0
    2
    		Ticketing startup Festy is working with a Korean internet giant on new blockchain services
    82  0
    3
    		Irish-founded tech unicorn Intercom is bolstering its podcasting game plan
    57  0
    The42
    1
    		The fall and rise of a former Ireland and Premier League teenage sensation
    61,084  5
    2
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    51,712  124
    3
    		As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    50,557  88
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell was overcome with emotion when he spoke about his son on The Late Late Show
    14,940  0
    2
    		We asked you what moment made you realise you had entered adulthood, and here's what you said
    2,797  0
    3
    		Jennifer Zamparelli, Colin Farrell, and Sophie Turner... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    2,780  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges
    Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    DUBLIN
    Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday
    Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday
    Hospitality firm loses appeal to run 8 short-term let apartments in Dublin without planning permission
    Report of invasive rodent species spotted along Royal Canal most likely case of 'mistaken identity'
    EU
    Plans to avoid a hard border in a no-deal scenario are 'very rough', says Varadkar
    Plans to avoid a hard border in a no-deal scenario are 'very rough', says Varadkar
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    Leaked WhatsApp 'was a mild version of what happened' in Ireland camp, says Walters

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie