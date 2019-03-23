Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speak at the Fine Gael National Conference in Wexford Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

An effigy of British Prime Minister Theresa May at today's anti-Brexit march in London Source: Tim Ireland via PA Images

#BREXIT: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London this afternoon calling for another referendum on Brexit.

#NORWAY: Around 1,300 people are being airlifted from a cruise ship off the coast of Norway.

#ISIS: The Islamic State group has been defeated in Syria, American-backed forces declared today.

PARTING SHOT

As noted above, thousands of people took to the streets of London today calling for another referendum on Brexit.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the march, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said:

However you voted in the referendum, whatever political party you support, I’m sure you’d agree that Brexit has been a complete and utter mess.

"However you voted in the referendum...I'm sure you'd agree that Brexit has been a complete and utter mess" - the Mayor of London joins others on a protest march over the handling of Brexit



Follow live updates from the #PeoplesVoteMarch here: https://t.co/jazBfrVt4w pic.twitter.com/bEwpTAljOJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2019 Source: Sky News /Twitter

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)