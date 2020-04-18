This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 8:00 PM
40 minutes ago 2,086 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078003

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardens 84 People walking in the National War Memorial Gardens in Dublin this morning Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed a further 41 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland.
  • Lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.
  • The HSE has said an internal memo at a Dublin nursing home describing patients as ‘dirty’ was issued in error without any formal approval. 
  • Human remains found on a beach in Co Donegal earlier this year have been formally identified as a missing person.
  • Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) have joined “in solidarity and remembrance” to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.
  • Three men have been charged and weapons have been seized following a public order incident in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday. 
  • Work will be carried out in areas across Dublin city next week in order to give greater space to pedestrians and cyclists to enable social distancing.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-sat-apr-18-2020 A cleaning team spraying disinfectant around posts in Eastleigh Town Centre, England Source: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has targeted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a series of tweets, where they clashed over testing capacity.

#UK: The UK’s official Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 15,000 after 888 new fatalities were announced today.

#IMMUNITY: There is currently no evidence to support the belief that people who have recovered from coronavirus then have immunity, the World Health Organization has said. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheCranberriesVEVO/YouTube

Zombie by Irish band The Cranberries has now been viewed over one billion times on Youtube, becoming just the sixth song from the 20th century to reach the milestone.

The song also becomes the first by any Irish artist to reach the mark, coming just over two years after the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

