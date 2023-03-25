Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Strong winds around Poolbeg on Dublin Bay. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NUCLEARWEAPONS Russian president Vladimir Putin today said he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbour and ally Belarus.

#BAKHMUT The top commander of Ukraine’s military has said that his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut.

Advertisement

#USSTORMS At least 23 people have been killed after a tornado and severe storms swept through the US state of Mississippi late last night.

#FRANCE Police again clashed with protesters in France today as campaigners sought to stop the construction of reservoirs in the southwest, the latest in a series of violent standoffs as social tensions erupt nationwide.

#RWANDA Paul Rusesabagina, whose efforts to save people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide were portrayed in film Hotel Rwanda, has been freed from prison after more than 900 days behind bars.

PARTING SHOT

SHUTTERSTOCK / BRAT82 SHUTTERSTOCK / BRAT82 / BRAT82

Don’t forget! The clocks are going forward by an hour tonight.

But with the changing of the clocks in mind, whatever happened to the EU plan to abolish daylight savings time?

Our reporter David MacRedmond has been looking at the reason for the four-year delay and asked: will we ever be free of seasonal time changes?