Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficult in the water at the Forty Foot in Dublin this afternoon.
- Thousands of fans turned out in Dublin city centre to celebrate the homecoming for the 2019 All-Ireland champions this afternoon.
- Met Éireann is “closely monitoring” category five Hurricane Lorenzo as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean.
- Luas operator Transdev has confirmed it is investigating an incident which occurred at Bluebell Luas stop on Friday.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there is “no threat” to local communities from Direct Provision.
- Hundreds of laid-off workers have demonstrated outside a church which received millions of pounds in donations from the Wrightbus manufacturer.
- A man has been arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of human trafficking for the purpose sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution and brothel keeping.
- Gardaí have seized cannabis worth an estimated €110,000 after stopping two men in Ballymun, Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#BOJO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would not resign to avoid having to delay Brexit beyond the end of October.
#ISIS: British Jihadi bride Shamima Begum has reportedly been told by Home Secretary Priti Patel to give up on any hopes of being allowed to return to the UK.
#MEXICO: Two people have died and two more have been injured after a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico.
#MOURNING: The French public has begun bidding a final farewell to late former president Jacques Chirac.
PARTING SHOT
Thousands of fans headed to Merrion Square in the capital this afternoon to welcome home the two Dublin GAA All-Ireland winning teams.
