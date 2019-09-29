This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

paul-mcauliffe Dublin Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe at the Dublin GAA homecoming today Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

  • A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficult in the water at the Forty Foot in Dublin this afternoon. 
  • Thousands of fans turned out in Dublin city centre to celebrate the homecoming for the 2019 All-Ireland champions this afternoon.
  • Met Éireann is “closely monitoring” category five Hurricane Lorenzo as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean
  • Luas operator Transdev has confirmed it is investigating an incident which occurred at Bluebell Luas stop on Friday. 
  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there is “no threat” to local communities from Direct Provision
  • Hundreds of laid-off workers have demonstrated outside a church which received millions of pounds in donations from the Wrightbus manufacturer.
  • A man has been arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of human trafficking for the purpose sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution and brothel keeping.
  • Gardaí have seized cannabis worth an estimated €110,000 after stopping two men in Ballymun, Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

conservative-party-conference British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to North Manchester General Hospital Source: Andy Stenning via PA Images

#BOJO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would not resign to avoid having to delay Brexit beyond the end of October.

#ISIS: British Jihadi bride Shamima Begum has reportedly been told by Home Secretary Priti Patel to give up on any hopes of being allowed to return to the UK.

#MEXICO: Two people have died and two more have been injured after a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico.

#MOURNING: The French public has begun bidding a final farewell to late former president Jacques Chirac.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of fans headed to Merrion Square in the capital this afternoon to welcome home the two Dublin GAA All-Ireland winning teams. 

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

