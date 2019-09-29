Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe at the Dublin GAA homecoming today Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to North Manchester General Hospital Source: Andy Stenning via PA Images

#BOJO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would not resign to avoid having to delay Brexit beyond the end of October.

#ISIS: British Jihadi bride Shamima Begum has reportedly been told by Home Secretary Priti Patel to give up on any hopes of being allowed to return to the UK.

#MEXICO: Two people have died and two more have been injured after a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico.

#MOURNING: The French public has begun bidding a final farewell to late former president Jacques Chirac.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of fans headed to Merrion Square in the capital this afternoon to welcome home the two Dublin GAA All-Ireland winning teams.

