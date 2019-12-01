This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lisa Smith 092 The TK1975 Turkish Airlines flight carrying Lisa Smith which landed at Dublin Airport earlier today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Lisa Smith has been arrested by gardaí this morning after arriving back in Ireland.
  • A man has been arrested after a man died following an alleged assault at a house in Co Galway this morning. 
  • A man in his 20s has been injured after a shooting incident in Dublin this morning. 
  • Gardaí have issued appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday morning. 
  • Changes to monthly and annual travel fares take effect today.
  • Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly has renewed an appeal for the decapitated head of a statue damaged in June this year. 
  • Yesterday’s by-election results showed the government is “out of touch”, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said. 

INTERNATIONAL

incident-on-london-bridge Floral tributes for victims of the terrorist attack, including Jack Merritt, left on London Bridge in central London Source: Yui Mok via PA Images

#LONDON BRIDGE: The two people who died during a knife attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan on London Bridge on Friday have been named by police.

#EUROPEAN COMMISSION: The EU’s new leadership has taken office today, one month later than planned.

#MEXICO: At least 14 people have been killed in a gun battle in Mexico.

PARTING SHOT

In recent weeks, TheJournal.ie released a six-part podcast about the 1981 Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin, which killed 48 people. 

These episodes are available to listen to here

This weekend, TheJournal.ie has published a behind-the-scenes look the Stardust podcast. 

Click below to read presenter Sean Murray’s account of the months of work that went into its creation:

