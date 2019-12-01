Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The TK1975 Turkish Airlines flight carrying Lisa Smith which landed at Dublin Airport earlier today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Lisa Smith has been arrested by gardaí this morning after arriving back in Ireland.

has been arrested by gardaí this morning after arriving back in Ireland. A man has been arrested after a man died following an alleged assault at a house in Co Galway this morning.

at a house in Co Galway this morning. A man in his 20s has been injured after a shooting incident in Dublin this morning.

incident in Dublin this morning. Gardaí have issued appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday morning.

from Dublin since yesterday morning. Changes to monthly and annual travel fares take effect today.

take effect today. Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly has renewed an appeal for the decapitated head of a statue damaged in June this year.

of a statue damaged in June this year. Yesterday’s by-election results showed the government is “out of touch”, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

INTERNATIONAL

Floral tributes for victims of the terrorist attack, including Jack Merritt, left on London Bridge in central London Source: Yui Mok via PA Images

#LONDON BRIDGE: The two people who died during a knife attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan on London Bridge on Friday have been named by police.

#EUROPEAN COMMISSION: The EU’s new leadership has taken office today, one month later than planned.

#MEXICO: At least 14 people have been killed in a gun battle in Mexico.

