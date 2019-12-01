Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Lisa Smith has been arrested by gardaí this morning after arriving back in Ireland.
- A man has been arrested after a man died following an alleged assault at a house in Co Galway this morning.
- A man in his 20s has been injured after a shooting incident in Dublin this morning.
- Gardaí have issued appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday morning.
- Changes to monthly and annual travel fares take effect today.
- Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly of Cashel and Emly has renewed an appeal for the decapitated head of a statue damaged in June this year.
- Yesterday’s by-election results showed the government is “out of touch”, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.
INTERNATIONAL
#LONDON BRIDGE: The two people who died during a knife attack by convicted terrorist Usman Khan on London Bridge on Friday have been named by police.
#EUROPEAN COMMISSION: The EU’s new leadership has taken office today, one month later than planned.
#MEXICO: At least 14 people have been killed in a gun battle in Mexico.
PARTING SHOT
In recent weeks, TheJournal.ie released a six-part podcast about the 1981 Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin, which killed 48 people.
These episodes are available to listen to here.
This weekend, TheJournal.ie has published a behind-the-scenes look the Stardust podcast.
Click below to read presenter Sean Murray’s account of the months of work that went into its creation:
