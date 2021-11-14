#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 9:03 PM
20 minutes ago 774 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5601576

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE042 IPUT Real Estate Wilton Park Screen Artist John Beattie, Arts Officer with Dublin City Council, Sheena Barrett and Artist, Roman Hill at the launch of Living Canvas, a new public art initiative by IPUT Real Estate offering a digital platform to showcase artists' work. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall

  • The bodies of an elderly man and woman were discovered at a house in Kerry.
  • Public health officials confirmed 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Taoiseach said he is “extremely concerned” by the rise in cases.
  • The HSE has moved to reassure close contacts of Covid-19 cases in schools after reports of an option to provide them was disappearing from the health service’s contact tracing portal.
  • A report submitted to the government has recommended ending the importation of peat.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses in connection with the assault of a man outside a hospital in Kerry last weekend. 

INTERNATIONAL

poland border Migrants at the Polish border Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CLIMATE: Experts said much more is needed from the world’s governments following the conclusion of the COP26 climate conference.  

#POLAND: Dozens of migrants were detained after crossing into Poland from Belarus.

#BLAST: One person died and another injured after an explosion at a hospital in Liverpool.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

Looking for a good read to finish out the day? Here’s one from our Sitdown Sunday collection, where Atlas Obscura recounted a daring heist and resulting scandal around the theft of the crown jewels from Dublin Castle in the early 1900s.  

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie