Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Artist John Beattie, Arts Officer with Dublin City Council, Sheena Barrett and Artist, Roman Hill at the launch of Living Canvas, a new public art initiative by IPUT Real Estate offering a digital platform to showcase artists' work. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall

The bodies of an elderly man and woman were discovered at a house in Kerry.

in Kerry. Public health officials confirmed 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The Taoiseach said he is “extremely concerned” by the rise in cases.

by the rise in cases. The HSE has moved to reassure close contacts of Covid-19 cases in schools after reports of an option to provide them was disappearing from the health service’s contact tracing portal.

from the health service’s contact tracing portal. A report submitted to the government has recommended ending the importation of peat.

of peat. Gardaí appealed for witnesses in connection with the assault of a man outside a hospital in Kerry last weekend.

INTERNATIONAL

Migrants at the Polish border Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#CLIMATE: Experts said much more is needed from the world’s governments following the conclusion of the COP26 climate conference.

#POLAND: Dozens of migrants were detained after crossing into Poland from Belarus.

#BLAST: One person died and another injured after an explosion at a hospital in Liverpool.

PARTING SHOT

Looking for a good read to finish out the day? Here’s one from our Sitdown Sunday collection, where Atlas Obscura recounted a daring heist and resulting scandal around the theft of the crown jewels from Dublin Castle in the early 1900s.