Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Jason Smyth celebrates winning the Men's 100m - T13 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

NASA MODIS satellite image showing Hurricane Ida as it strikes the coast of lower Louisiana. Source: Planetpix/Alamy Live

#AFGHANISTAN: The US said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul, hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the capital as a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans entered its last days.

#LOUISIANA: Evacuations continued as Hurricane Ida hurtled towards New Orleans. Ida was upgraded to a Category Four storm, staying on course to hit New Orleans with sustained winds of 209 kilometres per hour (or 130 miles per hour).

#PEN FARTHING: Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing succeeded in evacuating to the UK around 170 dogs and cats from an animal shelter in Afghanistan. But the privately funded charter flight was not carrying his 24 staff and dependents from the Nowzad shelter in Kabul.

Veteran Irish sprinter Jason Smyth exploded out of the blocks to secure his sixth Paralympic title today.

The perfect start catapulted the Derry athlete to the front of the pack and he successfully fended off all challengers to win the dramatic race by just one-hundred of a second from Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani.

The 34-year-old’s extraordinary win was confirmed thanks to a photo finish.