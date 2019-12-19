Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris with the Department of the Taoiseach staff choir this afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Lisa Smith , who is facing trial accused of ISIS membership, has been granted bail with strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

, who is facing trial accused of ISIS membership, has been granted bail with strict conditions including an internet and social media ban. Three men charged with false imprisonment and attacking Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been denied bail in the High Court.

have been denied bail in the High Court. Doctors and nurses at the Rotunda hospital in Dublin have set up a fundraising page to fund an ultrasound machine needed to treat sick and premature babies.

in Dublin have set up a fundraising page to fund an ultrasound machine needed to treat sick and premature babies. The DUP has prevented a pre-Christmas deal to restore Stormont powersharing, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

has prevented a pre-Christmas deal to restore Stormont powersharing, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said. Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating an 86-year-old man missing from Co Limerick.

from Co Limerick. A fresh agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is needed if this government is to last past January, according to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

is to last past January, according to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. The decision to remove Verona Murphy from the Fine Gael ticket for the upcoming general election is “looking better by the moment”, Simon Harris has said.

from the Fine Gael ticket for the upcoming general election is “looking better by the moment”, Simon Harris has said. A toddler murdered in Cork city in July died of multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma, an inquest has heard.

INTERNATIONAL

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales sit in the chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament by the Queen, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London Source: Leon Neal via RollingNews.ie

#PELOSI: Nancy Pelosi has said that people have a “spring in their step” after the US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump.

#RUSSIA: An officer in Russia’s FSB security service has been killed and five people have been wounded after a gunman opened fire near its central Moscow headquarters.

#QUEEN’S SPEECH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled what he called the “most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation”.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Evan Vucci via PA Images

Last night, US President Donald became just the third US president to be impeached, joining Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

That does not mean that he will be removed from office, however, that will be determined by the US Senate.

In both of those previous cases, the presidents were not removed from office and the expectation is Trump won’t be either.

So, what happens next? We have broken it all down in an Explainer, which can be read here: Donald Trump has been impeached, what happens next?