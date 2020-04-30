This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 9:00 PM
10 minutes ago 619 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088816

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

06 Covid 19 street work out Fitness instructor Janette Strickland (Centre blue jacket) gets her neighbours active on Carnew Street in Dublin 7. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

britain-london-covid-19-poster A man walks past posters encouraging people to have faith during the coronavirus outbreak in London. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WORKING ON IT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a “comprehensive plan” on lifting restrictions in his first press conference since recovering from Covid-19.

#USA: Donald Trump has said the US will not be extending social distancing guidelines due to expire tonight.

#HUMAN TRIALS: A pharma giant is on board to manufacture an as-yet unproven vaccine from Oxford University

PARTING SHOT

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People hit the screens this week.

It has rather a lot of sex scenes in it and some have taken exception, expressing their dissatisfaction to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline programme this afternoon.

Others, however, have praised its handling of sex on screen as well as presenting consent in a positive manner. 

It all made for a very enjoyable hour of radio. Have a listen to it here

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie