Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Fitness instructor Janette Strickland (Centre blue jacket) gets her neighbours active on Carnew Street in Dublin 7. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A man walks past posters encouraging people to have faith during the coronavirus outbreak in London. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WORKING ON IT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a “comprehensive plan” on lifting restrictions in his first press conference since recovering from Covid-19.

#USA: Donald Trump has said the US will not be extending social distancing guidelines due to expire tonight.

#HUMAN TRIALS: A pharma giant is on board to manufacture an as-yet unproven vaccine from Oxford University.

PARTING SHOT

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People hit the screens this week.

It has rather a lot of sex scenes in it and some have taken exception, expressing their dissatisfaction to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline programme this afternoon.

Others, however, have praised its handling of sex on screen as well as presenting consent in a positive manner.

It all made for a very enjoyable hour of radio. Have a listen to it here.