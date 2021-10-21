Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A former council worker was jailed for releasing rats into his workplace.
- A Dublin man who pleaded guilty to his part in a British €27m drug trafficking operation has been arrested in Lanzarote.
- Leo Varadkar says gardaí and security companies could check if pubs are following Covid rules.
- An average of one thousand people per day are registering for the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the HSE which is launching a ramped-up vaccination information campaign this Halloween.
- The ‘Service of Relection and Hope’ to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland took place in Armagh this morning.
- Health officials confirmed a further 2,029 cases of Covid.
- CAB seized 11 high-end cars from a motor dealership in an operation targeting organised crime.
- The HSE released new guidance which would allow partners of pregnant women to be present for longer periods during pregnancy.
INTERNATIONAL
#INVESTIGATION: Potential human remains have been found along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend Gabby Petito was murdered, the FBI has said.
#EU: An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc’s laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting today, officials have said.
#USA: Donald Trump is launching a new media company with its own social media platform.
PARTING SHOT
So, Adele is bringing out her latest album. Ever wanted to go inside the mind of the artist? Well, here’s someone asking her 73 questions.
Click here if the video does not show.
73 Questions... or something, I've lost count! https://t.co/RSmWpXGDym pic.twitter.com/kVbrwfVDyJ— Adele (@Adele) October 21, 2021
