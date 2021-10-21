#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 8:55 PM
32 minutes ago 920 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5581138

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Frederick Douglass plaque 007 Pictured outside the Irish Film Institute in Temple Bar, Dublin, today is Cllr Mícheál Mac Donncha at the unveiling of a plaque commemorating American anti-slavery leader Frederick Douglass. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

china-flag-decorating-a-pavilion-is-seen-in-front-of-a-power-plant-in-tianjin-china-19-oct-2021 China flag decorating a pavilion is seen in front of a power plant in Tianjin, China. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#INVESTIGATION: Potential human remains have been found along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend Gabby Petito was murdered, the FBI has said.

#EU: An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc’s laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting today, officials have said.

#USA: Donald Trump is launching a new media company with its own social media platform. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

So, Adele is bringing out her latest album. Ever wanted to go inside the mind of the artist? Well, here’s someone asking her 73 questions.

Click here if the video does not show. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie