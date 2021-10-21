Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured outside the Irish Film Institute in Temple Bar, Dublin, today is Cllr Mícheál Mac Donncha at the unveiling of a plaque commemorating American anti-slavery leader Frederick Douglass. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

China flag decorating a pavilion is seen in front of a power plant in Tianjin, China. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#INVESTIGATION: Potential human remains have been found along with items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend Gabby Petito was murdered, the FBI has said.

#EU: An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc’s laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting today, officials have said.

#USA: Donald Trump is launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

PARTING SHOT

So, Adele is bringing out her latest album. Ever wanted to go inside the mind of the artist? Well, here’s someone asking her 73 questions.

Click here if the video does not show.