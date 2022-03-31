Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee addressing media outside Government Buildings Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

A Ukrainian soldier stands one top of a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv Source: Rodrigo Abd via PA Images

#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin has warned “unfriendly” countries, including all EU members, that they would be cut off from Russian gas unless they opened an account in rubles to pay for deliveries.

#FLORIDA: An LGBTQ advocacy group in the US has sued the Florida Governor in an attempt to block a new law forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from pre-school through to third grade.

#SHANGHAI: A top Shanghai official conceded that the Chinese financial hub had been “insufficiently prepared” for its latest Covid outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

The census is taking place this Sunday.

Last year was supposed to be a census year (they happen every five years), but it was delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

But what is the purpose of the census – what sort of data does it capture, and how is it used? And how does it keep up to date with our ever-changing society?

That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s episode of The Explainer. Presenter Gráinne Ní Aodha speaks to Cormac Halpin, who is a senior statistician with the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Halpin works in the area of the CSO that is responsible for processing the data and disseminating the results of the census.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud