Thursday 12 January 2023
US President Joe Biden speaking today
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stephen Mulvany, HSE interim CEO, Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry and National Lead of Covid-19 test and tracing Eileen Whelan at today's media briefing

  • Traffic has been blocked on part of the M50 this evening as protesters held up traffic while protesting against accommodation for refugees and international protection applicants.
  • Fine Gael TD Damien English has resigned his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. 
  • The Taoiseach has said he is hopeful that an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol can be reached between the EU and UK that will allow power sharing to be restored.
  • Thousands of homes and businesses are without power this evening as strong and gusty winds batter the country. 
  • The situation facing healthcare services is matching the worst-case scenarios, the boss of the HSE has said.
  • Ashling Murphy‘s boyfriend has paid a heartfelt tribute to her on the first anniversary of her death. 
  • A man jailed yesterday for his part in a rural burglary died this morning at Limerick Prison
  • “No further steps” will be taken by parties in the Regency Hotel murder trial in relation to a “curious development” which saw a document disclosed to the defence, prosecution counsel has told the Special Criminal Court
  • An 18-year-old youth has been sentenced to three years in prison for an attack during which a man was kicked and beaten until he lost consciousness.
  • Furniture giant Ikea plans to open its first Irish distribution centre this year, the company has announced.

INTERNATIONAL

US President Joe Biden speaking today

#BIDEN: Joe Biden has has acknowledged that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage.

#CLIMATE: The past eight years were the hottest eight on record globally according to six leading international temperature datasets, UN scientists have confirmed. 

#TRIBUTES: High-profile musicians have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, who passed away at the age of 78.

PARTING SHOT

January is already a tough year, but no more so than 2023 in the middle of a cost of living crisis. 

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re looking at finances in the coming year – what’s putting pressure on, what Budget changes might help, and what small and big things you can do to make things work better.

