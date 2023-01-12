Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#BIDEN: Joe Biden has has acknowledged that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage.
#CLIMATE: The past eight years were the hottest eight on record globally according to six leading international temperature datasets, UN scientists have confirmed.
#TRIBUTES: High-profile musicians have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, who passed away at the age of 78.
January is already a tough year, but no more so than 2023 in the middle of a cost of living crisis.
In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re looking at finances in the coming year – what’s putting pressure on, what Budget changes might help, and what small and big things you can do to make things work better.
The Explainer / SoundCloud
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS