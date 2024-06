NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clara O’Riordan-Cummins hoola hooping at the Kabin Studio in Knocknaheeney in advance of Cruinniú na nÓg, a national festival of creativity for young people which takes place this Saturday with over 40 free events including circus performances, an outdoor roller disco, music sessions, film screenings, arts and pottery workshops, and creative writing classes on offer for young people in Cork. Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan was re-elected in the Midlands-North West constituency as the marathon count for the European elections continued this evening.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher became the second candidate to be elected in Ireland South as the count continued.

It was reported that less than 1% of criminal cases were referred to restorative justice in 2019 and referrals have not increases since pandemic restrictions were eased either, as 2023 levels remained the same.

The Social Democrats’ Sinead Gibney said she that if she was still a lone parent, running for a seat in Europe would’ve been out of reach.

It was announced that the Planning and Development Bill which Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien had previously said would be passed before last Christmas, is now delayed until after the summer recess.

A woman died following a road traffic collision in Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

. The final councillor who filled the country’s last council seat defended remarks made in the aftermath of his win calling for women to “breed” more.

A new report revealed that some children are not seen by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services ( CAMHS ) until they are self-harming or have attempted suicide.

) until they are self-harming or have attempted suicide. The jury in the trial of a taxi driver accused of raping two young women on separate dates in 2022 began their deliberations.

Horse Racing Ireland said it's "deeply shocked and appalled" by an RTÉ Investigates programme on welfare abuses at an equine abattoir.

INTERNATIONAL

Scuffles in the Italian parliament earlier today. PA PA

#ITALY: Tensions into lower house of Italy’s parliament erupted into a fistfight over a controversial government proposal that opponents say will further impoverish the poor south.

#ISRAEL: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said that a truce and hostage release deal to end the Gaza war was still possible, wrapping up a Middle East tour yesterday as deadly fighting rocked the Palestinian territory.

PARTING SHOT

It’s racked up hundreds of millions of views online, and now the viral rap song ‘The Spark’ by a group of young Cork and Clare rappers has been released as a single. Check it out here: