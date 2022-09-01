Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#LIVERPOOL SHOOTING Two guns were used in the shooting which killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police have said.
#LUKOIL The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window.
#REPARATIONS Poland’s government estimated the financial cost of World War II losses to be €1.3 trillion and said it would “ask Germany to negotiate these reparations”.
#UKRAINE UN inspectors have arrived at a Russian-held nuclear plant despite an early shelling attack, as the ICRC warned the consequences of a strike on the facility could be “catastrophic”.
Lindsay Lohan will star in a new filn called Irish Wish, with some filming to take place in Mayo.
In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and the love of her life.
Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.
The Western People reported that parts of the film will be filmed in Westport.
