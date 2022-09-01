Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Some Milltown residents claim that a planned new ‘build to rent’ scheme “will attract a ghettoised population”

The Taoiseach has said that energy prices are “off the Richter scale” compared to last year as Electric Ireland announced another hike, its third increase in five months.

Two men are to face criminal charges over a crush at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Cookstown which caused the deaths of three teenagers.

New polling has shed light on the impact the cost of living crisis is having around Ireland with more than half of respondents saying their household would not be able to afford an unexpected, but necessary, expense of €1,000.

A teacher who objects to addressing a student with the pronoun “they” has breached the terms of an temporary injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed, the High Court has heard.

Sensitive material on the Noah Donohoe case is being leaked on social media by a police source, the coroner’s court has heard.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 70s was knocked down and seriously injured in Waterford.

Political leaders in the North have been warned of a “bleak outlook” this winter, even if the return of a fully functioning Stormont Executive is agreed.

A number of Dublin 6 residents claim that a planned new ‘build to rent’ scheme for Milltown “will attract a ghettoised population” who will contribute little to support an established community.

INTERNATIONAL

A cemetery of war casualties in Poland Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#LIVERPOOL SHOOTING Two guns were used in the shooting which killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police have said.

#LUKOIL The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window.

Advertisement

#REPARATIONS Poland’s government estimated the financial cost of World War II losses to be €1.3 trillion and said it would “ask Germany to negotiate these reparations”.

#UKRAINE UN inspectors have arrived at a Russian-held nuclear plant despite an early shelling attack, as the ICRC warned the consequences of a strike on the facility could be “catastrophic”.

PARTING SHOT

Lindsay Lohan will star in a new filn called Irish Wish, with some filming to take place in Mayo.

In the film, Lohan will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and the love of her life.

Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

The Western People reported that parts of the film will be filmed in Westport.