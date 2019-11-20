Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A number of girls from Santa Sabina Dominican College attend the Countess Markievicz Conference Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Gordon Sondland, testifies before the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#U-TURN Prince Andrew announced he would step back from public duties because his former association with Jeffrey Epstein had “become a major disruption” to his family’s work.

#IMPEACHMENT PROBE The US Ambassador to the European Union told congressional impeachment investigators that he worked with Ukraine at the “express direction” of Donald Trump.

#TURBULENT TIMES A Spanish court ordered Ryanair to refund a customer who was charged for taking a carry-on bag without a special ticket, and told the airline to remove the clause from its terms and conditions.

#DATA PROTECTION A UK activist was given permission to take the world’s first legal challenge over police use of facial recognition technology.

PARTING SHOT

It’s getting towards that time of the year. But despite colder nights and festive lights, one thing has to happen before the Christmas season officially begins here: the Late Late Toy Show.

It’s just over a week before the show airs and today, RTÉ launched their promo for the most-watched TV event of the year.

Have a look to get yourself in the mood ahead of time: