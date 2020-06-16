Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in this country.
- A Bahraini sports firm has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan less than a month after he was named as a special advisor to the company.
- A man has been charged after another man died following a hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny in Donegal.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of a woman in Sandycove, Co Dublin.
- There have been 100 incidents of people spitting or coughing on Garda members since 8 April, figures released by An Garda Síochána show.
- Up to 5,000 people could meet in outdoor gatherings from September if the Covid-19 virus stays suppressed, the Taoiseach has said.
- Éamon Ó Cuív and Saoirse McHugh have both said they will not back the programme for government drafted by their parties and Fine Gael.
INTERNATIONAL
#KOREA: South Korean officials have said North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the border between the two countries.
#MCCANN: The parents of missing Madeleine McCann have denied receiving a letter from German investigators “that states there is evidence or proof” she is dead.
#COVID: A cheap steroid has been hailed as a “major breakthrough” in the fight against Covid-19 in the UK after it was found to reduce deaths by up to a third among patients on ventilators.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Yesterday, we finally got news about Ireland’s future government: Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party had made an agreement and drafted a list of what they planned to do together.
This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at what the draft programme promises.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
COMMENTS