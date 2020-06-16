This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.  

IRELAND

9145 Bloomsday Dublin actor Dermod Lynskey dressed as James Joyce for Bloomsday outside Davy Byrne's Pub in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in this country. 
  • A Bahraini sports firm has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan less than a month after he was named as a special advisor to the company.
  • A man has been charged after another man died following a hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny in Donegal.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of a woman in Sandycove, Co Dublin. 
  • There have been 100 incidents of people spitting or coughing on Garda members since 8 April, figures released by An Garda Síochána show. 
  • Up to 5,000 people could meet in outdoor gatherings from September if the Covid-19 virus stays suppressed, the Taoiseach has said.
  • Éamon Ó Cuív and Saoirse McHugh have both said they will not back the programme for government drafted by their parties and Fine Gael.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-tue-jun-16-2020 Shoppers on Oxford Street, in London, as further restrictions are lifted to bring England out of the coronavirus lockdown Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#KOREA: South Korean officials have said North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the border between the two countries.

#MCCANN: The parents of missing Madeleine McCann have denied receiving a letter from German investigators “that states there is evidence or proof” she is dead.

#COVID: A cheap steroid has been hailed as a “major breakthrough” in the fight against Covid-19 in the UK after it was found to reduce deaths by up to a third among patients on ventilators. 

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday, we finally got news about Ireland’s future government: Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party had made an agreement and drafted a list of what they planned to do together.

This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at what the draft programme promises. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

