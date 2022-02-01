Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured holding a St Brigid's Cross today is 1st class student Bella Liu (6), as Callie Early (6) holds a tiger to celebrate the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Tiger today, with Zach McGuinness (5) Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Ukraine as he holds crisis talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky amid rising tensions with Russia Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#DOWNING STREET: The findings of a police investigation into parties in No 10 and Whitehall should be made public, UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said.

#DENMARK: Denmark has become the first EU country to lift all of its Covid restrictions despite record numbers of cases.

#GREENWOOD: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill and detectives have been given more time to question him.

PARTING SHOT

Wordle. Whether you know what it is or not, there’s no doubt you’ve heard the word in recent weeks.

Created by engineer Josh Wardle, the game consists of guessing one five-letter word per day in just six tries.

The New York Times has announced it has bought the game for an “undisclosed price in the low seven figures”.

According to The New York Times, the game – which was launched in October – had only 90 players in early November.

By early January, there were more than 300,000 – and now millions play it daily, fuelled in part by the ease of sharing spoiler-free results on social media.