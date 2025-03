NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enjoying the good sunny weather in Stephens Green, Dublin. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian co-director of No Other Land, is checked at a hospital in Hebron, a day after being detained by the Israeli army Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WHITE HOUSE: Donald Trump dismissed the fiasco that saw a journalist inadvertently added to a private group chat of the most senior US officials discussing upcoming strikes on Yemen as a “glitch”.

#PALESTINE: The wife of an Oscar-winning Palestinian director who was reportedly attacked by Jewish settlers before being detained by the Israeli army said that he was beaten in front of his home by three men in military fatigues while another filmed it.

#UKRAINE: The US said an agreement has been reached to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea as it wrapped up three days of talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on prospective steps toward peace.

PARTING SHOT

The portrait of Donald Trump, which he called truly the worst, was hanging in the Colorado Capitol since 2019. Press Association Press Association

A portrait of Donald Trump that he said was “purposefully distorted” has been removed from a wall at the Colorado state capitol where it had been since 2019.

After Trump posted complaints about the painting on his Truth Social platform, Colorado Senate minority leader Paul Lundeen, a Republican, asked that it be taken down and replaced with one that “depicts his contemporary likeness”.

Colorado Republicans had raised more than $10,000 (€9,200) to commission the oil painting.

By this morning, the portrait was no longer hanging next to those of other US presidents.