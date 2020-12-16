Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 431 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
- The rate of Covid-19 is a “matter of grave concern” in Northern Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.
- Up to 15 mass-vaccination centres are being considered by the HSE to facilitate the roll-out of the coronavirus inoculation.
- Green Party Cabinet ministers have written to the party membership to allay fears about the EU-Canada trade deal, known as CETA .
- The government’s plan for a phased end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system has been delayed until February 2021.
- Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has told the Taoiseach that he is living in a “world of make believe” by ignoring the reality of the housing crisis.
- Trust, communication and knowledge will be core tenets to help influence and improve the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland, Hiqa has said.
- Two Garda members have been assaulted in separate incidents while on duty in Dundalk, Co Louth.
INTERNATIONAL
#EUROPE: Governments across Europe are imposing fresh Covid-19 restrictions after measures introduced in the weeks before Christmas failed to stop a rise in new cases.
#UK: Boris Johnson has urged people to “exercise extreme caution” as they celebrate Christmas amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.
#MASKS: The World Health Organization in Europe is urging families to wear face masks during this year’s Christmas gatherings.
PARTING SHOT
2021 will be a significant year, as we’ll finally have a vaccine in Ireland for Covid-19.
We’re currently in the final stages of waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Europe, and in the meantime the Irish government has been putting together its vaccine rollout plan.
But what’s in this plan, and what does it mean for you?
This week on TheJournal.ie’s The Explainer podcast, our senior reporter Michelle Hennessy explains what we know so far.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
