Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured in the Draíocht Arts Centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin, from the cast of The Stories of Hans Christian Handerson is Brian Gilligan Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street Source: PA Images

#EUROPE: Governments across Europe are imposing fresh Covid-19 restrictions after measures introduced in the weeks before Christmas failed to stop a rise in new cases.

#UK: Boris Johnson has urged people to “exercise extreme caution” as they celebrate Christmas amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.

#MASKS: The World Health Organization in Europe is urging families to wear face masks during this year’s Christmas gatherings.

PARTING SHOT

2021 will be a significant year, as we’ll finally have a vaccine in Ireland for Covid-19.

We’re currently in the final stages of waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Europe, and in the meantime the Irish government has been putting together its vaccine rollout plan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

But what’s in this plan, and what does it mean for you?

This week on TheJournal.ie’s The Explainer podcast, our senior reporter Michelle Hennessy explains what we know so far.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud