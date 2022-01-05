#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 5 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

002 Cold Weather Early morning workers heading to work in Dublin as the cold weather kicks in Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • The HPRA has said that retailers are to remove the Genrui brand antigen tests from sale until further notice.
  • A number of National Ambulance Service staff who were unvaccinated against Covid-19 have been stood down from frontline duties in recent weeks. 
  • Public health officials have confirmed an additional 17,656 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Taoiseach has said there will be no change this week to rules for vaccinated close contacts but that the matter is to be discussed by NPHET tomorrow. 
  • A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued nationwide, kicking in from 4pm tomorrow until 11am on Friday.
  • An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for plans for a 667 apartment scheme for Milltown Park southeast of Ranelagh village.
  • The State finances were buttressed in 2021 by a record €68.4 billion tax take that exceeded expectations.
  • The National Lottery has sent out an appeal to players to check tickets as the deadline to claim a prize of more than €30,000 is set to run out. 

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly house fire in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia Source: Matt Rourke via PA Images

#FIRE: A large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and injured two others.

#VACCINES: A New York school teacher has been arrested after allegedly giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old student despite not being authorised to do so. 

#MEGHAN: The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has agreed to pay the Duchess of Sussex £1 nominal damages for misuse of private information plus an undisclosed sum for copyright infringement after a court privacy battle, a document shows.

PARTING SHOT

President Michael D Higgins presented Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization WHO) with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award today. 

