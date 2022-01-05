Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HPRA has said that retailers are to remove the Genrui brand antigen tests from sale until further notice.
- A number of National Ambulance Service staff who were unvaccinated against Covid-19 have been stood down from frontline duties in recent weeks.
- Public health officials have confirmed an additional 17,656 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The Taoiseach has said there will be no change this week to rules for vaccinated close contacts but that the matter is to be discussed by NPHET tomorrow.
- A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued nationwide, kicking in from 4pm tomorrow until 11am on Friday.
- An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for plans for a 667 apartment scheme for Milltown Park southeast of Ranelagh village.
- The State finances were buttressed in 2021 by a record €68.4 billion tax take that exceeded expectations.
- The National Lottery has sent out an appeal to players to check tickets as the deadline to claim a prize of more than €30,000 is set to run out.
INTERNATIONAL
#FIRE: A large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and injured two others.
#VACCINES: A New York school teacher has been arrested after allegedly giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old student despite not being authorised to do so.
#MEGHAN: The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has agreed to pay the Duchess of Sussex £1 nominal damages for misuse of private information plus an undisclosed sum for copyright infringement after a court privacy battle, a document shows.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
President Michael D Higgins presented Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization WHO) with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award today.
Statement from Áras an Uachtaráin after President Higgins received @DrMikeRyan of the @WHO on a courtesy call this afternoon:https://t.co/8QPxqE7lhA pic.twitter.com/rKpU9Hqzak— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 5, 2022
COMMENTS