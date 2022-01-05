Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Early morning workers heading to work in Dublin as the cold weather kicks in Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly house fire in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia Source: Matt Rourke via PA Images

#FIRE: A large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and injured two others.

#VACCINES: A New York school teacher has been arrested after allegedly giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old student despite not being authorised to do so.

#MEGHAN: The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has agreed to pay the Duchess of Sussex £1 nominal damages for misuse of private information plus an undisclosed sum for copyright infringement after a court privacy battle, a document shows.

PARTING SHOT

President Michael D Higgins presented Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization WHO) with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award today.