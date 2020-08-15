This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 15 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

200 new cases of Covid-19, gardaí investigate after woman is pushed into Dublin canal, and Fáilte Ireland chairman resigns over foreign holiday…

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 7:48 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

protest 318 A protest outside Mountjoy Garda Station over an eviction in Phibsboro earlier this week Source: RollingNews.ie

  • 200 new cases of Covid-19 were notified to health authorities.
  • The chairman of Fáilte Ireland, Michael Cawley, resigned following reports that he left the country for a foreign holiday.
  • Gardaí launched an investigation into a racist incident after an Asian woman was filmed being pushed into the Royal Canal in Dublin.
  • A woman was killed in a house fire in Crumlin in south Dublin.
  • The Policing Authority expressed concerns about the presence of gardaí at an eviction in north Dublin earlier this week.
  • A man in his 40s appeared in court over the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Cavan.
  • Figures released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund showed that more than 600,000 people are waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation.
  • Heritage officials said there is no evidence to suggest that the Covid-19 lockdown has changed the behaviour of seagulls.
  • Gardaí revealed they arrested a man in his 30s in Kilkenny on Friday in relation to the possession of explosives.

INTERNATIONAL

victory-in-japan-day-75th-anniversary Boris Johnson during the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day Source: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

#MIGRANT CRISIS: It emerged that more than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel between 4 August and 13 August.

#OIL SPILL: A grounded Japanese tanker that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius split apart.

#DUCHESS OF SUSSEX: Meghan Markle revealed that it was “devastating” for her to return to the United States and see the “state of affairs” the country was in.

PARTING SHOT

This evening, health officials revealed that 200 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Ireland. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn described the figures as “extremely concerning”, noting that it was the highest single-day increase since May.

After weeks of steadily rising figures, reports of clusters in meat factories and a regional lockdown being implemented in three counties, tonight brought more sobering news.

However, it’s important to remember that all is not lost yet. We don’t have to see a return to the days where there are daily reports of dozens of deaths from the virus.

But getting there is hugely dependent on our behaviour over the coming days and weeks. Now more than ever, it’s important to remember official advice to stop the virus spreading further:

  • Wash your hands regularly
  • Wear a face covering more often than you think you have to
  • Avoid places where you can’t keep 2 metres apart from other people - and leave a location if social distancing becomes difficult
  • Self-isolate and contact your GP if you start showing symptoms of Covid-19.

These four simple things will play a huge part in preventing more restrictions being put in place. We can stick this out – but it depends on you as much as everyone else.

