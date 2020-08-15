Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

A protest outside Mountjoy Garda Station over an eviction in Phibsboro earlier this week Source: RollingNews.ie

Boris Johnson during the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day Source: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

#MIGRANT CRISIS: It emerged that more than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel between 4 August and 13 August.

#OIL SPILL: A grounded Japanese tanker that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius split apart.

#DUCHESS OF SUSSEX: Meghan Markle revealed that it was “devastating” for her to return to the United States and see the “state of affairs” the country was in.

This evening, health officials revealed that 200 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Ireland. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn described the figures as “extremely concerning”, noting that it was the highest single-day increase since May.

After weeks of steadily rising figures, reports of clusters in meat factories and a regional lockdown being implemented in three counties, tonight brought more sobering news.

However, it’s important to remember that all is not lost yet. We don’t have to see a return to the days where there are daily reports of dozens of deaths from the virus.

But getting there is hugely dependent on our behaviour over the coming days and weeks. Now more than ever, it’s important to remember official advice to stop the virus spreading further:

Wash your hands regularly

Wear a face covering more often than you think you have to

Avoid places where you can’t keep 2 metres apart from other people - and leave a location if social distancing becomes difficult

Self-isolate and contact your GP if you start showing symptoms of Covid-19.

These four simple things will play a huge part in preventing more restrictions being put in place. We can stick this out – but it depends on you as much as everyone else.