IRELAND

THE WORLD

#UKRAINE At least 41 people were killed and 180 injured by two Russian ballistic missiles on an education facility and hospital.

#UK Five children were arrested by Leicestershire Police on suspicion of murdering an 80-year-old man in a park.

#CHINA A school bus in China ran into a group of parents and students, killing 11 people.

PARTING SHOT

Orla Comerford and Róisín Ní Ríain won bronze medals for Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Paris.