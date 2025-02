NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural in solidarity with Palestine on Bedford Lane in Dublin today. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy Keith Kellogg meet in Kyiv Evgeniy Maloletka / AP/PA Evgeniy Maloletka / AP/PA / AP/PA

#GAZA Tánaiste Simon Harris joined in on international condemnation of Hamas “parading” caskets at a handover ceremony of the bodies of young children.

#UKRAINE A security advisor for US President Donald Trump said it wants Ukraine to ‘tone down’ its ‘pushback’ against the US.

#VATICAN Pope Francis was able to have breakfast in his armchair at the hospital this morning, the Vatican, a day after reporting a slight improvement in his condition.

#SPAIN A Spanish court convicted former football chief Luis Rubiales of sexual assault over his forced kiss to player Jenni Hermoso.

#SPACE The chance that an asteroid capable of wiping out a city will hit Earth in eight years has been cut in half to around 1.5%, according to new calculations from NASA.

PARTING SHOT

