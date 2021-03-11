#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hail shower 001 The aftermath of a sudden hail shower in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL 

sarah-everard-missing Police officers carrying flowers from members of the public for Sarah Everard in Kent. Source: PA

#UK ROYALS: Prince William has defended the monarchy against accusations of racism made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying they are “very much not a racist family”.

#MURDER: A police officer suspected of murdering Sarah Everard was taken to hospital for a head injury sustained in custody.

#EU: The European Central Bank has announced that it will accelerate the pace of bond-buying in the second quarter of the year to stave off a rise in borrowing costs for European governments.

PARTING SHOT 

Earlier today, this site published a piece from an anonymous reader about her experiences walking home in Dublin and London late at night. 

She was reminded of her own experiences following the recent missing person case of Sarah Everard, and a court case in Dublin involving a woman in her ’60s suffering an assault at the hands of a man on her morning walk.

Here is a sample of her piece: 

This week’s events have opened up the conversation again about men, why they commit these crimes, why we’re not talking about them more. And yes, not all men are in this bracket, of course, they are not.
Every woman, if she’s lucky, has a stack of good men in her life, our fathers, brothers, friends, colleagues. There are wonderful men, but it might be time for these good men to start a conversation about the guys who are not. Enough about women, we’re done, we want to know what this is.
Is it a failure of education, a sickness, is it neurology, what is the makeup of a monster? It’s time we find out, understood it and got a handle on it. Because I, for one, as a woman, a mother of daughters, am done. I’m not prepared to educate them about keys, outfits and about living in fear. Enough.

