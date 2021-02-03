#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 9:00 PM
31 minutes ago 1,461 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5344549

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3312 Dublin scenes A person walking past a window display on Grafton Street in Dublin today. Source: Rollingnews.ie

  • A further 1,013 Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Over 70s will be given mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna “where practicable and timely” following recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. 
  • A woman who was stabbed in the IFSC area in Dublin city on 20 January died from her injuries.
  • Cold air from eastern Europe is set to bring very cold weather into next week with falls of snow expected. 
  • Here’s why a row has broken out over checks between Britain and Northern Ireland. 
  • A man murdered in north Belfast was targeted in a “ruthless attack” as he sat in his car, police have said.
  • Hundreds of tenants across the country received warnings or eviction notices over rent arrears in the run-up to Christmas despite a nationwide eviction ban being in place.
  • UK police issued an appeal to trace family members of a Dublin man who was murdered in London in 1983. 
  • Deliveroo contacted gardaí to set up a meeting after several of its delivery cyclists were threatened, intimidated and assaulted in Dublin city centre over the weekend. 
  • A 16-year-old boy will face a circuit court trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of delivery cyclist Thiago Ortes Cortes in Dublin.
  • The Health Minister said there will be no legal basis to tell people to self-isolate in their bedrooms but that “strong public health advice” will contain this message. 
  • An Irish teenager who admitted to harassing footballer Ian Wright escaped a criminal conviction.
  • Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, Irish animated film Woldwalkers and the popular TV series Normal People received nominations for Golden Globe awards. 
  • RTÉ announced a series of proposals to reduce costs including cuts to pay and a voluntary redundancy scheme. 

INTERNATIONAL

captain-sir-tom-moore-death Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street joining a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Tom Moore who died yesterday. Source: PA

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government is considering invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to unilaterally stop Brexit related checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

#MYANMAR: Police in Myanmar charged deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi with having several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, members of her party said.

#EURO: Organisers of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest said that the event “will definitely take place” this May under three potential scenarios.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT 

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been at the heart of many major news stories recently, heightening after it appeared Europe wanted to trigger Article 16 to protect vaccine stocks. 

In this week’s Explainer podcast, two of our reporters walk you through all the recent twists and turns in this story. 

Here’s a list of all the ways you can listen to this episode of the podcast. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie