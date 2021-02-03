Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 1,013 Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths were confirmed in Ireland.
- Over 70s will be given mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna “where practicable and timely” following recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.
- A woman who was stabbed in the IFSC area in Dublin city on 20 January died from her injuries.
- Cold air from eastern Europe is set to bring very cold weather into next week with falls of snow expected.
- Here’s why a row has broken out over checks between Britain and Northern Ireland.
- A man murdered in north Belfast was targeted in a “ruthless attack” as he sat in his car, police have said.
- Hundreds of tenants across the country received warnings or eviction notices over rent arrears in the run-up to Christmas despite a nationwide eviction ban being in place.
- UK police issued an appeal to trace family members of a Dublin man who was murdered in London in 1983.
- Deliveroo contacted gardaí to set up a meeting after several of its delivery cyclists were threatened, intimidated and assaulted in Dublin city centre over the weekend.
- A 16-year-old boy will face a circuit court trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of delivery cyclist Thiago Ortes Cortes in Dublin.
- The Health Minister said there will be no legal basis to tell people to self-isolate in their bedrooms but that “strong public health advice” will contain this message.
- An Irish teenager who admitted to harassing footballer Ian Wright escaped a criminal conviction.
- Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, Irish animated film Woldwalkers and the popular TV series Normal People received nominations for Golden Globe awards.
- RTÉ announced a series of proposals to reduce costs including cuts to pay and a voluntary redundancy scheme.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government is considering invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to unilaterally stop Brexit related checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
#MYANMAR: Police in Myanmar charged deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi with having several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, members of her party said.
#EURO: Organisers of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest said that the event “will definitely take place” this May under three potential scenarios.
