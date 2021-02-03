Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A person walking past a window display on Grafton Street in Dublin today. Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street joining a nationwide clap in honour of Captain Tom Moore who died yesterday. Source: PA

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government is considering invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to unilaterally stop Brexit related checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

#MYANMAR: Police in Myanmar charged deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi with having several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, members of her party said.

#EURO: Organisers of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest said that the event “will definitely take place” this May under three potential scenarios.

PARTING SHOT

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been at the heart of many major news stories recently, heightening after it appeared Europe wanted to trigger Article 16 to protect vaccine stocks.

