Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 6 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Warning in the Midlands as Covid-19 cases spike, TikTok jobs in Ireland and Caroline Flack’s inquest.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 9:15 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Palestine Protest 106 The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign protests outside Leinster House calling for the release of Mamhoud Nawajaa in Israel. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

weiseritztalbahn The Weißeritztalbahn passes bridge of the Malter dam in the Osterzgebirge. Germany. Source: PA Images

#CAROLINE FLACK: Caroline Flack’s mental state and her impending prosecution contributed to her suicide, a UK coroner has found. 

#RYANAIR: Italy’s civil aviation regulator is threatening to ban Ryanair from the country’s airports over alleged non-compliance with rules introduced to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

#BEIRUT: Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation into the massive blast that tore through Beirut have sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port.

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheRollingStonesVEVO/YouTube

One person who is having a very good year is Irish actor Paul Mescal. Fresh from playing the leading man in Normal People and being nominated for an Emmy, here he is starring in The Rolling Stones’ new video for their song Scarlet.

