IRELAND

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have wished the public a very Happy Christmas as they mark their final Christmas in Áras an Uachtaráin. Maxwell's Maxwell's

INTERNATIONAL

Flowers, candles, wreaths and stuffed animals lie in front of Johanniskirche Church, Magdeburg, Germany. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: Mourners laid flowers near the scene of the deadly Christmas market attack in the German city of Madgeburg as investigators continue to puzzle over the motive of the suspect.

#GAZA: Just 12 trucks were able to distribute food and water in northern Gaza over the last two-and-a-half months, according to aid group Oxfam.

#US: Joe Biden announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row in America, converting their punishments to life imprisonment.

#BROOKLYN: Police in New York arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman who was intentionally lit on fire on a city subway by a stranger.

#NEW YORK: The man accused of fatally shooting the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges in a state case that will run parallel to his federal prosecution.

#MATT GAETZ: Former US Congressman Matt Gaetz, who was Donald Trump’s first pick to run the Justice Department, paid for sex numerous times, including with an underage girl, according to a congressional report released today.

#FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron’s office announced a new government, after the previous Cabinet collapsed in a historic vote prompted by fighting over the country’s budget.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It’s Christmas Eve-eve and for many, it’s tradition to give a Christmas tip to the people who provide them a service, like the postman.

That tip may come in the form of a box of chocolates, a bottle of wine or maybe a Christmas card with a few bob in it.

With so many parcels coming and going during the festive season, we wanted to know if you tip the postman in the run-up to Christmas.

Take part in our daily poll here, or see how others have been voting.