NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#LEBANON: The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, saying it has begun adjusting operations to the “new situation”.

#US: Several members of Donald Trump’s incoming administration have received threats against them, including bomb alerts, a spokeswoman for the president-elect said.

#EU COMMISSION: MEPS in Strasbourg voted to approve Ursula von der Leyen’s second term as European Commission President along with a raft of new EU Commissioners, including former minister Michael McGrath.

#AUSTRALIA: An Australian police officer was found guilty of the manslaughter of a 95-year-old woman, who died from injuries sustained when he tasered her during a nursing home confrontation.

#KENDRICK LAMAR: Canadian rapper Drake has taken his feud with rival Kendrick Lamar to court, accusing record label Universal Music of conspiring to inflate Lamar’s streaming numbers and of defaming him, according to legal filings and media reports.

PARTING SHOT

Lots of people seem to be getting in the festive spirit, especially with the news that Christmas FM returns to our airwaves tomorrow from 12 noon.

With the Christmas spirit in the air, we wanted to know have our readers put up Christmas decorations yet, or are they waiting until later (or not putting up any at all).

Take part on our poll here, or see how others have been voting.