#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Shopping mall bombed in Kyiv, arrest in Sandra Boyd investigation and World Down Syndrome Day.

By Céimin Burke Monday 21 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM
9 minutes ago 218 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5717393

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE362 Selection Dance World Down Syndrome Day Caitlín Lynch, Michelle Whelehan, Katie Gaynor, Eileen Dunne and Anna Drum marking World Down Syndrome Day at Trim Castle in Meath. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocallireland

  • Eamon Ryan said Ireland can “take on this Putin regime” by cutting Russian fossil fuel imports.
  • A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to the death of Sandra Boyd
  • Ireland and the UK reportedly look set to be named as joint hosts of the European Championship in 2028.
  • Public health officials reported 4,024 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.
  • A woman was arrested in connection with the killing of Michael Tormey in Dublin in early January.
  • An injunction halting a company from engaging in “unregulated” peat extraction in the Midlands was granted.
  • Student accommodation will be made available for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland, Minister Simon Harris said.
  • Lisa Smith warned her family to become Muslim ‘before it’s too late’, a court was told.

INTERNATIONAL

aftermath-of-rocket-fire-continues-to-be-eliminated-in-dnipro The aftermath of rocket attacks in the Novokodatskyi district of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine. Source: Mykola Myakshykov/Ukrinform via ZUMA Press Wire

#UKRAINE: At least eight people were killed in an overnight bombing of a shopping centre in Kyiv. Russia claims the mall was used to store rocket systems and ammunition.

#ANALYSIS: Security analyst Tom Clonan writes that Russia has converted the city of Mariupol into a pressure cooker of human suffering.

#MYANMAR: The United States officially declared that violence against the Rohingya committed by Myanmar’s military amounted to genocide, saying there was clear evidence of an attempt to “destroy” the Muslim minority.

#UK: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urged an end to the detention of other dual nationals still held in Iran, saying without their release “the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete”.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks World Down Syndrome Day, which aims to boost awareness of those with the condition and to celebrate their achievements.

As has become tradition, members of the public wore colourful socks today to support the work of Down Syndrome Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The charity has published a report highlighting the lack of disability services for children in Ireland.

The report shows that almost half of children aged under 18-years-old have had no vital early intervention services in the past year. Some 40% have had no communication from the HSE in the last 12 months.

It also found that 65% of respondents received zero Speech and Language therapy sessions last year. Speech and language therapy is vital for young children with Down syndrome.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie