Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Caitlín Lynch, Michelle Whelehan, Katie Gaynor, Eileen Dunne and Anna Drum marking World Down Syndrome Day at Trim Castle in Meath. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocallireland

The aftermath of rocket attacks in the Novokodatskyi district of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine. Source: Mykola Myakshykov/Ukrinform via ZUMA Press Wire

#UKRAINE: At least eight people were killed in an overnight bombing of a shopping centre in Kyiv. Russia claims the mall was used to store rocket systems and ammunition.

#ANALYSIS: Security analyst Tom Clonan writes that Russia has converted the city of Mariupol into a pressure cooker of human suffering.

#MYANMAR: The United States officially declared that violence against the Rohingya committed by Myanmar’s military amounted to genocide, saying there was clear evidence of an attempt to “destroy” the Muslim minority.

#UK: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urged an end to the detention of other dual nationals still held in Iran, saying without their release “the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete”.

CHI Assistant Directors of Nursing Caroline, Theresa and Suzanne are wearing #LotsOfSocks4DSI to raise awareness about Down syndrome.#WorldDownSyndromeDay @DownSyndromeIRL pic.twitter.com/ynkojpn99I — CHIatTallaght (@CHIatTallaght) March 21, 2022

Today marks World Down Syndrome Day, which aims to boost awareness of those with the condition and to celebrate their achievements.

As has become tradition, members of the public wore colourful socks today to support the work of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The charity has published a report highlighting the lack of disability services for children in Ireland.

The report shows that almost half of children aged under 18-years-old have had no vital early intervention services in the past year. Some 40% have had no communication from the HSE in the last 12 months.

It also found that 65% of respondents received zero Speech and Language therapy sessions last year. Speech and language therapy is vital for young children with Down syndrome.