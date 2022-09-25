Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
INTERNATIONAL
#IRAN Country’s ultra-conservative President vowed “decisive action” against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
#RUSSIA Police quickly to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the country.
#PINKFLOYD Roger Waters lashed out after two upcoming concerts in Krakow in Poland were scrapped following criticism from city councillors over his stance on the war in Ukraine.
#ITALY Italians have been voting in an election expected to usher in the country’s first government led by the far-right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe.
#STORMS Parts of Eastern Canada resembled a “war zone” Sunday after powerful storm Fiona swept houses into the sea and caused major power outages.
#ENERGY THE UAE agreed an “energy security” deal with Germany today to supply liquefied natural gas and diesel as Berlin searches for new power sources to replace Russian supplies.
PARTING SHOT
‘It’s hard to imagine the future’. After the return of the National Ploughing Championship, our reporter Lauren Boland looked towards the future of the event.
While climate and sustainability took on a new focus at the Ploughing this year, she reports that there’s still a long way to go.
