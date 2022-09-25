Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,411 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5876115

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

CMK24092021_Ardu_Tim_Vents074 Man stops to take a photo of a Vents137 mural at South Terrace, Cork City. Source: Clare Keogh/ClareKeogh.ie

INTERNATIONAL

cyprus-iran-protest Protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian Embassy in Cyprus. Source: Philippos Christou

#IRAN Country’s ultra-conservative President vowed “decisive action” against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

#RUSSIA Police quickly to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the country.

#PINKFLOYD Roger Waters lashed out after two upcoming concerts in Krakow in Poland were scrapped following criticism from city councillors over his stance on the war in Ukraine.

#ITALY Italians have been voting in an election expected to usher in the country’s first government led by the far-right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe.

#STORMS Parts of Eastern Canada resembled a “war zone” Sunday after powerful storm Fiona swept houses into the sea and caused major power outages.

#ENERGY THE UAE agreed an “energy security” deal with Germany today to supply liquefied natural gas and diesel as Berlin searches for new power sources to replace Russian supplies.

PARTING SHOT

download (1)

‘It’s hard to imagine the future’. After the return of the National Ploughing Championship, our reporter Lauren Boland looked towards the future of the event.

While climate and sustainability took on a new focus at the Ploughing this year, she reports that there’s still a long way to go.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie