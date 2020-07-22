The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#MATER The Mater hospital has confirmed that a doctor has died in ICU following a three month battle with Covid-19. Sympathies and condolences have been extended to the family and loved ones of Dr Syed Waqqar Ali.

2.#QUARANTINE Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it would be impossible to enforce mandatory quarantine for everyone coming into the country. This comes after the long-awaited “green list” was published by the government last night.

3.#EUROMILLIONS The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the €49.5 million bought their ticket online. They are urging that ticketholders check their email to see if they have won.

4.#COVID TESTS HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said that he is concerned about the number of close contacts who are not showing up for Covid-19 testing, especially for follow up testing.

5.#KEELIN SHANLEY A posthumous memoir written by RTÉ presenter Keelin Shanley will release this October. Written in the months before her death, the book is titled A Light That Never Goes Out.