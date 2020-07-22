This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 July, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dan Flake
Image: Shutterstock/Dan Flake

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#MATER The Mater hospital has confirmed that a doctor has died in ICU following a three month battle with Covid-19. Sympathies and condolences have been extended to the family and loved ones of Dr Syed Waqqar Ali.

2.#QUARANTINE Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it would be impossible to enforce mandatory quarantine for everyone coming into the country. This comes after the long-awaited “green list” was published by the government last night. 

3.#EUROMILLIONS The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the €49.5 million bought their ticket online. They are urging that ticketholders check their email to see if they have won.

4.#COVID TESTS HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said that he is concerned about the number of close contacts who are not showing up for Covid-19 testing, especially for follow up testing. 

5.#KEELIN SHANLEY A posthumous memoir written by RTÉ presenter Keelin Shanley will release this October. Written in the months before her death, the book is titled A Light That Never Goes Out.

