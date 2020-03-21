This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 21 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 8:55 PM
2,505 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5053918

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4863 Covid 19 Members of the Defence Forces setting up a test centre in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Another 102 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total here to 785. 
  • Changes to the Covid-19 payment for anyone made unemployed because of the crisis could come as soon as next week, Minster for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said.
  • Efforts to fly Irish and UK citizens out of Peru have been complicated after the Peruvian government announced that all airports would close from midnight tonight.
  • The CCPC has urged consumers to beware of baby teething products sold through online retailer AliExpress. 
  • Housing minister Eoghan Murphy has said that extra self-isolation beds have been secured for anyone who is homeless and is suspected of having Covid-19. 

INTERNATIONAL

italy-italian-army-transport-the-bodies-deceased The Italian army has been transporting the bodies of those who died of Covid-19. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#ITALY: The country has reported 793 new deaths from Covid-19, a one-day record that saw the country’s toll rise to 4,825. 

#RIP: Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81, his family announced today. 

#INFORMATION: The World Health Organisation has partnered with WhatsApp to offer people a direct messaging service about the coronavirus pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

Seen that viral image claiming the country is heading into lockdown? 

The photo, which shows Defence Forces personnel on Hanover Quay in Dublin, has been shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter in the last six hours. 

No, we’re not heading into a lockdown. 

What is actually happening is that members of the Defence Forces set up a Covid-19 testing site on the banks of the River Liffey.

A number of tents were erected along Hanover Quay in the capital. They will be used to safely test people presenting with symptoms of coronavirus. 

You can read our full debunk here

