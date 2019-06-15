This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 June, 2019
How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The tender issued for on-site fitness instructors at the gym next to Leinster House.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 7:08 PM
File image: A Garda Recreation Club was closed last month after rodent droppings were found in kitchen, bar and carvery areas.
Image: Shutterstock/torook
EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed. 

€760,747: The average price of a home in Do4 in Dublin 4. Making it the most expensive eircode area to buy a home, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office. 

5: The number of years that patients in Cork are on average waiting for cataract surgery.

€100,000: The cash prize won by American author Emily Ruskovich at the 2019 International Dublin Literary Awards for her novel Idaho. 

7: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in May.

100: The number of sheep allegedly stolen from a farm in Co Meath.   

€160,000: The tender issued for on-site fitness instructors at the gym next to Leinster House.

€50 million: The amount of money paid out by the government through the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme in the first three months of the year. It had planned to spend €200m on the mortgage scheme over three years.

11: The number of years that the Dingle International Film Festival ran for before being forced to close this year due to a lack of funding.  

2: The number of years that Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as Trump’s press secretary for. Sanders announced she will leave the role at the end of this month. 

556,411: The number of patients who were waiting for their first outpatient consultation at the end of May.

257: The number of times that gardaí have used pepper spray so far this year. 

18: The number of hours of hacked material that Radiohead has released with the proceeds all going to support the Extinction Rebellion climate change resistance campaign

Adam Daly
