The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING, it’s the beginning of the long weekend. Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

Dublin Bay South

1. In our main story today, Rónán Duffy looks at the impending Dublin Bay South by-election.



We take a look at the confirmed candidates and what the outcome could mean for the Government and other parties.

The preferred date is thought to be sometime next month but with the Dáil not sitting next week we’re now looking at the second week of July at the earliest.

Public disorder

2. In our next top story, we look the largescale gathering in Dublin city centre last night that resulted in several arrests.

South William Street has been scene to large groups of revellers in recent weeks but last night’s events saw a huge garda response.

Last week gardaí and other bodies sustained criticism after videos emerged of crowds drinking and dancing in the street.

Cinema

3. It feels like years since we last sat in a cinema but the good news the silver screen will be playing again from Monday.

There are plenty of new releases coming to cinemas on Monday, as well as older films that have been sitting on the shelves of screening rooms since the pandemic began.

Here’s a taste of what you can watch and how it’ll all work this Bank Holiday Monday.

Outdoor facilities

4. Local authorities for Dublin, Limerick and Galway have installed more facilities for people heading into the cities this weekend – but some areas are also off limits.

We breakdown the various locations where the new facilities have been place. In Dublin City Council announced that it was installing 150 ‘portable’ toilets, and 130 extra bins. These would be maintained by council staff members, and would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Travel

5. The potential for international summer holidays looks far off as the Government adds again to its mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The Minister for Health has said that five additional countries will be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list from next Tuesday.

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Afghanistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago.

Bees

6. We have a comment piece from Paul Hendrick who runs the “only true bee sanctuary on the planet in County Wicklow.

He explains how it works and tells how this hive of activity has nothing to do with the industrial production of honey.

Britain

7. Over in Britain it looks like Covid-19 variants will halt the UK’s much telegraphed reopening by two weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Multiple reports have also suggested plans to lift restrictions in England could be scaled down, with social distancing and the wearing of face coverings set to continue amid concerns the variant which originated in India is fueling a surge in cases.

The UK recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases – 6,238 – since late March, according to official figures.

Mike Pence on Capitol Riots

8. Over in the US, guns are on the agenda again as a Judge in California has ruled a three decades ban on assault rifles is unconstitutional.

In a 94-page decision, federal Judge Roger T Benitez described California’s assault weapons ban, in place in 1989, as unconstitutional and defended the right of Americans to own semi-automatic rifles.

Ireland

9. Finally, in sport, the Irish women’s international football set up is dealing with a dispute which is raging on.

Team boss Vera Pauw has spoken about the dispute with Tyler Toland and the impact it is having on the camp.

Would you like one of your photos to feature on the 9 at 9? We’d love to see your morning routines – breakfasts, sea swims, sunrises – and share them. Send them through to pictures@thejournal.ie with your name and you may spot it on The Journal the next day.