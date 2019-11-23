Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A garda investigation was launched following the death of a man at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.
- The UK’s Upper Tribunal refused an application by Derry woman Emma DeSouza to appeal a ruling that people born in the North are automatically British citizens.
- A number of houses and vehicles were damaged in a fire in Ratoath in Co Meath.
- Hundreds of people protested in Roscommon town to call for a decision to close an accessible holiday centre at Cuisle to be reversed.
- Doctors raised concerns over plans to introduce criminal sanctions in new legislation on open disclosure to patients.
- Documents revealed that Irish Water was concerned about the reputational risks it faced when it issued a boil water notice at Leixlip Water Treatment plant last month.
- Singer Christy Moore paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Stardust fire on The Late Late Show.
INTERNATIONAL
#OH JEREMY CORBYN Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered students a vision for “hope” as he unveiled a youth manifesto pledging £1 billion investment and votes at 16.
#CYBERTRUCK-UP Elon Musk’s net worth plummeted by $770 million in a single day after an embarrassing mishap at the launch of Tesla’s new vehicle.
#KENYA 34 people were confirmed dead after mudslides struck the western part of Kenya.
#RUFF RIDE It emerged that police in Florida rescued a dog who drove an unmanned car in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac.
PARTING SHOT
Watching dogs go around in circles is nothing new, of course. Ask anyone of an agricultural disposition and they’ll tell you it’s nothing special: they get to see dogs running about as they herd sheep through fields all the time.
What is special is being able to see it from a new angle though. So here you go:
