Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People running in the MoRun charity run in the Phoenix Park this Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A garda investigation was launched following the death of a man at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

in Dublin. The UK’s Upper Tribunal refused an application by Derry woman Emma DeSouza to appeal a ruling that people born in the North are automatically British citizens.

to appeal a ruling that people born in the North are automatically British citizens. A number of houses and vehicles were damaged in a fire in Ratoath in Co Meath .

. Hundreds of people protested in Roscommon town to call for a decision to close an accessible holiday centre at Cuisle to be reversed.

to be reversed. Doctors raised concerns over plans to introduce criminal sanctions in new legislation on open disclosure to patients.

to patients. Documents revealed that Irish Water was concerned about the reputational risks it faced when it issued a boil water notice at Leixlip Water Treatment plant last month.

was concerned about the reputational risks it faced when it issued a boil water notice at Leixlip Water Treatment plant last month. Singer Christy Moore paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Stardust fire on The Late Late Show.

INTERNATIONAL

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets a supporter on a train on his return from a visit to Sheffield Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#OH JEREMY CORBYN Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered students a vision for “hope” as he unveiled a youth manifesto pledging £1 billion investment and votes at 16.

#CYBERTRUCK-UP Elon Musk’s net worth plummeted by $770 million in a single day after an embarrassing mishap at the launch of Tesla’s new vehicle.

#KENYA 34 people were confirmed dead after mudslides struck the western part of Kenya.

#RUFF RIDE It emerged that police in Florida rescued a dog who drove an unmanned car in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac.

PARTING SHOT

Watching dogs go around in circles is nothing new, of course. Ask anyone of an agricultural disposition and they’ll tell you it’s nothing special: they get to see dogs running about as they herd sheep through fields all the time.

What is special is being able to see it from a new angle though. So here you go: