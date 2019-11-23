This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A death at Cloverhill Prison, the Emma DeSouza case and a fire in Meath had people talking today.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,695 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904078

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

mo run 734_90585667 People running in the MoRun charity run in the Phoenix Park this Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • A garda investigation was launched following the death of a man at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.
  • The UK’s Upper Tribunal refused an application by Derry woman Emma DeSouza to appeal a ruling that people born in the North are automatically British citizens.
  • A number of houses and vehicles were damaged in a fire in Ratoath in Co Meath.
  • Hundreds of people protested in Roscommon town to call for a decision to close an accessible holiday centre at Cuisle to be reversed.
  • Doctors raised concerns over plans to introduce criminal sanctions in new legislation on open disclosure to patients.
  • Documents revealed that Irish Water was concerned about the reputational risks it faced when it issued a boil water notice at Leixlip Water Treatment plant last month.
  • Singer Christy Moore paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Stardust fire on The Late Late Show.

INTERNATIONAL

general-election-2019 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets a supporter on a train on his return from a visit to Sheffield Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

#OH JEREMY CORBYN Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn offered students a vision for “hope” as he unveiled a youth manifesto pledging £1 billion investment and votes at 16.

#CYBERTRUCK-UP Elon Musk’s net worth plummeted by $770 million in a single day after an embarrassing mishap at the launch of Tesla’s new vehicle.

#KENYA 34 people were confirmed dead after mudslides struck the western part of Kenya.

#RUFF RIDE It emerged that police in Florida rescued a dog who drove an unmanned car in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac.

PARTING SHOT

Watching dogs go around in circles is nothing new, of course. Ask anyone of an agricultural disposition and they’ll tell you it’s nothing special: they get to see dogs running about as they herd sheep through fields all the time.

What is special is being able to see it from a new angle though. So here you go:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie