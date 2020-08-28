Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Cabinet signed off on new laws that would allow gardaí to close pubs that do not obey Covid-19 guidelines.
- 127 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials.
- A haulier from Co Armagh pleaded guilty to his part in the deaths of 39 migrants in a trailer on the back of a lorry.
- New figures showed that the number of homeless people in Ireland rose to 8,728 in July.
- The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party met to discuss a possible replacement for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.
- The Government announced a €16 million support package for pubs around the country following the confirmation that they would not be reopening.
- The National Ploughing Association cancelled most competitions that were set to be held “behind closed gates” next month.
- The Department of Social Protection cautioned the public about phishing scams in which fraudsters contact people pretending to be from the department.
- The High Court heard that arrangements have been put in place for a home-schooled Leaving Cert student to get his calculated grades at the same time as other candidates.
- Water notices were put in place at 15 beaches in Cork until at least next week following heavy rainfall in the area.
INTERNATIONAL
#US: A 17-year-old was charged over the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of a third in protests against police brutality in Wisconsin.
#ALEXEI NAVALNY: German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning said his condition is stable and his symptoms are improving.
#NORWAY: A man was killed by a polar bear on the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic.
#SUCCESSION: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced he is to resign over health problems, kicking off a leadership contest in the world’s third-largest economy.
PARTING SHOT
We’ve had a couple of weeks of it with the weather. If you’re from the southern half of the country, you’re probably even more aware of that.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
But the region was gifted a rare natural phenomenon yesterday, in the form of a waterspout. It’s a thing to behold, and almost has to be seen to be believed:
Check out this brilliant video showing the massive Waterspout in Tarbert, Kerry, Ireland Yesterday.— Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) August 28, 2020
Thanks to Gloria Jean Keller pic.twitter.com/nxqSTtg2RU
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS