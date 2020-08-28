Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardai passing a pub in Temple Bar, Dublin today Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Kite surfers off Tynemouth beach in north east England Source: PA

#US: A 17-year-old was charged over the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of a third in protests against police brutality in Wisconsin.

#ALEXEI NAVALNY: German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning said his condition is stable and his symptoms are improving.

#NORWAY: A man was killed by a polar bear on the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic.

#SUCCESSION: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced he is to resign over health problems, kicking off a leadership contest in the world’s third-largest economy.

PARTING SHOT

We’ve had a couple of weeks of it with the weather. If you’re from the southern half of the country, you’re probably even more aware of that.

But the region was gifted a rare natural phenomenon yesterday, in the form of a waterspout. It’s a thing to behold, and almost has to be seen to be believed:

Check out this brilliant video showing the massive Waterspout in Tarbert, Kerry, Ireland Yesterday.



Thanks to Gloria Jean Keller pic.twitter.com/nxqSTtg2RU — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) August 28, 2020

